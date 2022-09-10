Prep football: Alexandria's Ross carries 32 times for 210 yards, three TDs to down Lincoln

LINCOLN — Alexandria found itself on the ropes in the fourth quarter of Friday night’s contest at Lincoln. But, the effective running of Antonio Ross and the clutch Valley Cubs defense were able to hold off the Golden Bears 28-21.
With eight minutes to play, Lincoln quarterback Monty Weed scored on a 55-yard run to tie the score 21-21.
The junior had an impressive performance, finishing 15-of-24 passing with 259 yards and accounting for three touchdowns. His lone passing touchdown found the hands of Camare Hampton, who had four catches for 54 yards.
However, Ross was not going to let an opportunity for victory slip away. Everyone on the Lincoln coaching staff knew that Ross was the Valley Cubs’ biggest threat, yet were not able to contain the talented back.
Ross marched the Alexandria offense down the field, eventually finding the end zone on his 32nd carry of the game to give Alexandria a 28-21 lead.
“More energy and more effort, that’s how you win games,” Ross said when asked about his team’s performance.
The game-winning drive was one built by the powerful force of the Valley Cubs offensive line. The drive spanned almost eight minutes of play, with full trust given to Ross by his head coach Todd Ginn.
Alexandria left one minute on the clock, enough time for Lincoln to compile a productive drive that found the Golden Bears in the red zone with 0.8 seconds on the clock. Weed took the snap and looked for the back corner pass into the end zone, overthrowing his intended receiver as time expired.
As the ball hit the ground, Alexandria’s sideline erupted in cheers. The Valley Cubs have experienced a difficult start to the season, finding themselves with an 0-2 record for the first time since 2016.
“It was a grind,” Alexandria coach Todd Ginn said after the win. “This is going to do a lot for us, just to come out and play hard.”
Alexandria finished with more than 309 yards of offense, 210 of those belonging to Ross. The back scored touchdowns of 2, 8, and 17 yards. He also made five tackles on defense.
Takoreion Downie was the other Valley Cub to find the end zone, catching a 40-yard pass from Ty Barker in the second quarter to make the score 7-0.
Ginn said after the game that Alexandria surrendered too many big plays to Lincoln, who had nine plays of fifteen yards or more in the game. However, he also went on to explain that through his team’s adversity, the defensive effort was “big.”
The Valley Cubs’ defense found their backs against the wall on three different occasions. However, the unit forced two turnovers-on-downs in when Lincoln was in the red zone.
Lineman Damarkus Williams was in the Lincoln backfield the entire game. He tallied six tackles with two sacks. Levi Brewster added five tackles, Ty Barker had four, and Caden Deline had four.
Although Friday night’s win was not as dominant as some Alexandria fans would like to see, Ginn summed his feelings up with two words; “Finally, finally.”
—Alexandria holds a four-game win streak over Lincoln, having now lost to the Golden Bears since September 2014.
—Lincoln’s Brandon Estelle ended the game with 208 total yards, 126 of those receiving. His longest reception for 62 yards.
—Lincoln coach Matt Zedaker on the loss: “It was important, we feel that we left a lot of points on the board in the second half. We could have made one more play, and didn’t.”
—Alexandria’s Ginn on adversity: “With the week these guys have had, to see them come out and play like this was big for them.”
—Alexandria’s Ross on fighting adversity: “It all starts up front. We had some plays where we lost yards, but gaining that back just shows effort.”
—Alexandria (1-2, 1-1 Class 5A, Region 6) will return home next Friday to play Springville. Lincoln (2-2, 0-2 Region 6) will also be at home next week versus Moody.