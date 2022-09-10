 Skip to main content
Prep football: Alexandria's Ross carries 32 times for 210 yards, three TDs to down Lincoln

alexandria v lincoln 009 tw.jpg

Alexandria 3 Antonio Ross looks for running room.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

LINCOLN — Alexandria found itself on the ropes in the fourth quarter of Friday night’s contest at Lincoln. But, the effective running of Antonio Ross and the clutch Valley Cubs defense were able to hold off the Golden Bears 28-21.

With eight minutes to play, Lincoln quarterback Monty Weed scored on a 55-yard run to tie the score 21-21.