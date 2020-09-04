Prep football: Alexandria throws four TD passes in region-opening win

CENTER POINT -- Alexandria didn't throw often in Friday's 52-28 win at Center Point, but the Valley Cubs were awfully effective when they did.
Wesley Wright threw five times and completed four for 135 yards. Three went for touchdowns. Javais McGhee completed both of his attempts and one resulted in a touchdown in Alexandria's Class 5A, Region 6 opener.
McGhee got the first touchdown on a 45-yard pass from Wright. After a 29-yard field goal by Cleat Forrest, Antonio Ross ran 50 yards for a touchdown. Ross then caught a 41-yard touchdown pass from Wright. After that, Ronnie Royal scored on a 41-yard pass from Wright.
That made it 31-6 at halftime, and Alexandria cruised from there.
In the second half, Royal scored on a 48-yard run, while Wright got a 1-yard scoring rush. Ross completed the scoring on a 28-yard touchdown pass from McGhee.
Royal finished with 100 rushing yards on 17 carries. Ross had 57 yards on two carries, with one going for a touchdown. He scored on both of his touchdown receptions.
Defensively, Ivonte Davis had seven tackles, including two for loss. Ja'Various Williams added six stops, including two for loss. Grady Trantham had five tackles.