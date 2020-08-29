Prep football: Alexandria’s ‘Three-Headed Monster’ roars in chorus against Jacksonville

ALEXANDRIA — Stories differ on how Ronnie Royal, Javais McGhee and Antonio Ross got their nickname, but Alexandria’s trio of speedy ball carriers grin when it comes up.
Alexandria’s “Three-Headed Monster” put up a monster mash with three 100-yard performances Friday, and the Valley Cubs roared to a 52-21 victory at Lou Scales Stadium.
Alexandria (1-0) improved to 51-28-4 all-time against its rival from the northeast end of the Alexandria-Jacksonville Road. The Valley Cubs also showed what they can bring to Class 5A, Region 6 play, which starts next week with a key showdown at Center Point.
“We’re called the Three-Headed Monster,” McGhee said. “That’s our nickname around here. It’s going to be a long season for these other teams. We’re stronger than ever.”
Alexandria's Javais McGhee gets by Jacksonville's Ryan Mitchell during the Alexandria vs Jacksonville AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Alexandria's Ronnie Royal eyes an opening as Jacksonville's Jaylen Prater and Dreylan Fomby close in during the Alexandria vs Jacksonville AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Alexandria's Antonio Ross gets taken down by Jacksonville's Dreylan Fomby during the Alexandria vs Jacksonville AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Alexandria's Javais McGhee is off to the races as several Jacksonville Golden Eagles give chase during the Alexandria vs Jacksonville AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Alexandria's Javais McGhee is off to the races as several Jacksonville Golden Eagles give chase during the Alexandria vs Jacksonville AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Jacksonville's Dreylan Fomby catches a pass in font of Alexandria's Javais McGhee during the Alexandria vs Jacksonville AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Jacksonville's Dreylan Fomby catches a pass in font of Alexandria's Javais McGhee during the Alexandria vs Jacksonville AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Alexandria's Javais McGhee knocks the ball out of Jacksonville's Dreylan Fomby hands during the Alexandria vs Jacksonville AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Alexandria's Javais McGhee stiff arms Jacksonville's Kydric Fisher during the Alexandria vs Jacksonville AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Alexandria's Antonio Ross runs for daylight during the Alexandria vs Jacksonville AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Alexandria's Antonio Ross runs by Jacksonville's Jayden Zapata during the Alexandria vs Jacksonville AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Alexandria's Antonio Ross runs by Jacksonville's Jayden Zapata during the Alexandria vs Jacksonville AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Alexandria head coach Todd Ginn expresses displeasure in an officials call during the Alexandria vs Jacksonville AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Alexandria's Ronnie Royal runs past Jacksonville's Dreylan Fomby during the Alexandria vs Jacksonville AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Alexandria's Ronnie Royal runs past Jacksonville's Dreylan Fomby during the Alexandria vs Jacksonville AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
McGhee led the trio with 139 yards, including touchdown runs of 32 and 73 yards in Alexandria’s first two possessions. He also returned a Jae-Taj Morris fumble 26 yards for a score to put Alexandria up 42-0 by 5:13 of the second quarter.
Ross added 120 yards, scoring when he recovered McGhee’s fumble into the end zone on Alexandria’s third possession. Ross had the group’s second-longest run, 57-yarder to set up his touchdown.
Royal ran for 120 yards, with touchdown runs of 3 and 4 yards.
They run in a multiple offense, with four different players taking snaps from center Friday. That includes McGhee, Royal and Wesley Wright, starters who line up at quarterback at different times.
Wright scored on a 1-yard sneak Friday.
The “Monster” runs behind a line that returned four of five starters from last year.
“We saw some things that we could exploit early and took advantage of it,” Alexandria coach Todd Ginn said. “We’ve got a little more speed than we’ve had in the past with Ross and Javais and Ronnie.
“And Ronnie, they were keying so hard on Ronnie that you could tell. Javais faked to him the first time, and everybody tackled Ronnie. There went Javais.”
Alexandria has a rich history of running backs, with Mac Campbell winning Alabama’s “Mr. Football” award in 1997 and finishing his career as a three-time 4A player of the year. Tony Young was 4A player of the year in 1986, and Chris Evans earned 4A back of the year in 2005.
Imagine them all on the same team.
The Aleaxandia Valley Cub mascot greets band members before the Alexandria vs Jacksonville AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Alexandria students before the Alexandria vs Jacksonville AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Alexandria fans before the Alexandria vs Jacksonville AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Jacksonville cheerleaders before the Alexandria vs Jacksonville AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Alexandria band before the Alexandria vs Jacksonville AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Alexandria band before the Alexandria vs Jacksonville AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Alexandria cheerleaders before the Alexandria vs Jacksonville AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Alexandria cheerleaders before the Alexandria vs Jacksonville AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Alexandria cheerleaders before the Alexandria vs Jacksonville AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Alexandria cheerleaders before the Alexandria vs Jacksonville AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Alexandria cheerleaders before the Alexandria vs Jacksonville AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Alexandria cheerleaders before the Alexandria vs Jacksonville AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Alexandria cheerleaders before the Alexandria vs Jacksonville AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Alexandria cheerleaders before the Alexandria vs Jacksonville AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Alexandria cheerleaders before the Alexandria vs Jacksonville AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Jacksonville band before the Alexandria vs Jacksonville AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Jacksonville band before the Alexandria vs Jacksonville AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Jacksonville band before the Alexandria vs Jacksonville AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Jacksonville band before the Alexandria vs Jacksonville AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Jacksonville band before the Alexandria vs Jacksonville AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Jacksonville band before the Alexandria vs Jacksonville AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Jacksonville band before the Alexandria vs Jacksonville AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Jacksonville band before the Alexandria vs Jacksonville AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
The Jacksonville band before the Alexandria vs Jacksonville AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
This season’s Alexandria trio reminds of Keenan Woodruff, Jamal Tucker and fullback Jacob Heathcock, keys to the school’s 5A semifinal team in 2015. Heathcock’s season-ending injury a week earlier hurt in an overtime loss to Mortimer Jordan, a team Alexandria beat in the regular season.
This year’s three-headed monster brings breakaway speed across the board. McGhee and Royal take direct snaps and play the read game together. Ross brings misdirection pain from the slot.
“They’ve got speed, and they’re really good up front,” Jacksonville coach Clint Smith said. “They’ve got a good football team. I think they’ll do well this year.”
Jacksonville (1-1) lost 22 seniors, including 18 starters, after last year’s run to the 4A final. It showed in their first big-game action, but they showed promise.
Freshman quarterback Jimmy Ogle completed 18 of 27 passes for 166 yards, including a 16-yard touchdown pass to Omarion “Peanut” Adams. Ogle also had Jacksonville on the move at the end of the first half, completing a 24-yard pass to Jacoby Zackery to the Alexandria 5-yard line.
Out of timeouts, the Golden Eagles couldn’t get off another play before halftime.
Adams also scored on a 40-yard interception return, which brought Jacksonville within 42-21 in the third quarter.
Morris rushed for 74 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown run.
“I really felt like we fought in the third quarter,” Smith said. “We got some stops and put some points up, but they set the tone early.”
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.