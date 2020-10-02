Prep football: Alexandria’s high energy offense electrifies homecoming

ALEXANDRIA — Not much can be said about 2020 that can be said about years past, but at Alexandria, the electricity that homecoming brings still fills the air.
That gave the Valley Cubs all of the energy they needed to run past Class 5A, Region 6 opponent Hayden 56-7.
“Homecoming week comes with a lot of distractions,” Alexandria head coach Todd Ginn said. "But, I thought our kids handled that really well.
“Hayden worried me because they’re so physical. We challenged our guys all week, and we challenged our guys to be physical with them. … We set the tone early.”
Though they weren’t crowned in the pregame ceremony, Valley Cubs Ronnie Royal and Javais McGhee made strong arguments to be named homecoming king, combining for seven total touchdowns.
Royal opened scoring midways through the first quarter on a 6-yard run to score the first of his three touchdowns of the night.
Playing quarterback, McGhee found an open Ethan Barnes for a 24-yard touchdown reception.
The football was back in the hand of Royal on the Valley Cubs’ third drive. Royal found a hole in Hayden’s defense that led to a 43-yard sprint that set Alexandria up with a first-and-goal from the 4-yard line. He needed only one play to punch the ball in to give the Cubs a 21-0 advantage.
Royal scored his final touchdown of the night on a 21-yard sprint to end the first quarter.
“We played hard off of the bat,” Royal said. “I stayed focused and let my line do what they do so I can run the ball hard.”
Royal finished with 130 yards.
McGhee found Antonio Ross for a 40-yard touchdown reception on the Valley Cubs opening drive of the second quarter.
With a 35-0 lead over Hayden late in the second quarter, McGhee and Alexandria decided to switch things up for the Wildcats’ defense. David Wright, who was now in at quarterback, found an open McGhee in the end zone to give Alexandria a 42-0 lead going into halftime.
McGhee opened the second half by returning the opening kickoff for a 72-yard touchdown.
“I think the defense set the tone,” McGhee said. "I was able to use my speed to run it back.”
McGhee finished with a combined 177 yards.
Austin West scored Alexandria’s final touchdown on a 3-yard keeper.
What to know
—Grayson Forrest kicked seven extra points, and Luis Torres also scored an extra point.
—Ashton Hicks scored Hayden’s lone touchdown on a 15-yard run.
Who said
—Ginn on Royal’s performance: ”Ronnie loves the contact. He’ll bounce and hit and get up in there. He ran really, really physical.”
—Ginn on McGhee’s performance: "He caught a touchdown, ran for a touchdown and returned a touchdown. That's a pretty special night for him.”
Next up
—Alexandria (6-0) looks to stay perfect at Region 6 foe Lincoln. Hayden (4-3) travels to Center Point.