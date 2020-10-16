Prep football: Alexandria runs past Moody to stay unbeaten

ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria remained unbeaten after taking care of business against winless Moody 57-20 at Lou Scales Stadium on Friday night.
The Valley Cubs (8-0, 6-0 Class 5A, Region 6) will travel to Leeds (8-1, 6-0) next week to decide the region championship.
Alexandria’s offense was clicking on all cylinders against Moody, as the Valley Cubs raced out to a 48-6 halftime lead.
Ronnie Royal led Alexandria on the ground, rushing for 114 yards on 12 carries. The freshman scored on runs of 6, 5 and 12 yards. Royal also caught four passes for 50 yards, including an 8-yard touchdown pass from Wesley Wright.
Javais McGhee scored two touchdowns, the first on a 41-yard catch from Wright and the second on a 33-yard run.
Wright, who completed 10 of 19 for 189 yards, also scored on the ground from 3 yards out.
Antonio Ross finished the night with five catches for 64 yards and three carries for 32.
On defense, Grady Trantham had a 32-yard interception return for a touchdown and also recorded a sack. Braxton Tucker finished with three sacks, and C.J. Orr led the team in tackles with six.
Luis Torres capped Alexandria’s scoring with a 35-yard field goal.