Prep football: Alexandria runs past Lincoln on Ross' trio of touchdowns

ALEXANDRIA — Antonio Ross scored three touchdowns as unbeaten Alexandria hammered visiting Lincoln 51-13 on Friday night.
Ross broked free for a 70-yard touchdown for the game's first points in the first quarter. He added a second touchdown run early in the second quarter. Then late in the third quarter after Lincoln got a touchdown to make it 42-7, Ross returned a kickoff 80 yards for his third touchdown of the night.
Javais McGhee tossed a 30-yard touchdown to Austin Jeffers. He later scored on a 2-yard run. Jake Upton rushed for a 9-yard touchdown and a two-point conversion.
Alexandria's defense produced a safety late to make it 51-7, and Lincoln got a final touchdown in the closing minutes.