Prep football: Alexandria romps past Center Point

ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria dominated through the first possession of the second half and Center Point starters scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns against reserves as the Valley Cubs opened Class 5A, Region 6 play with a 45-22 victory. Alexandria won 52-38 last season but head coach Todd Ginn worried his team surprised the Eagles last year. This season, the Cubs didn’t surprise the Eagles but Alexandria led 45-0 after the first possession of the third quarter. Each of Alexandria’s initial five possessions started in Center Point territory and the Cubs scored touchdowns each time.
“I thought we got great field position. I thought our defense played really, really well,” Ginn said.
Senior Antonio Ross, a combination wide receiver and running back, did much of the damage for Alexandria. Ross scored on runs of 10 and 15 yards in the first half and caught a 30-yard scoring pass from Ryan Scott. His only carry of the second half was a 43-yard touchdown run through left tackle on the first possession of the third quarter, giving him 114 rushing yards on 11 carries. After Ross scored for the fourth time, the Cubs led 45-0 with 8:41 still to play in the third quarter. Alexandria’s starters left the field and didn’t return.
What to know
—Alexandria’s initial possession began at the Center Point 40-yard line after a 12-yard punt by the Eagles. Seven plays later, Ross scored from 10 yards out.
—A 16-yard punt set the Cubs up at the Eagles’ 41. Scott completed a 30-yard scoring pass to Ross, behind Center Point’s defensive secondary.
—Alexandria’s Ivonte Davis ended the Eagles’ third time with the ball with an interception he returned to the Center Point 47. Jake Upton finished the drive with a 15-yard run up the middle.
—The fourth time Center Point had the ball the Eagles punted on fourth-and-35 from their 10. A double handoff on a reverse, quarterback Javais McGhee to Upton to Ross, produced a 15-yard scoring run.
—The Eagles returned the ensuing kickoff 12 yards before fumbling and kicker Luis Torres recovered for the Cubs at the Center Point 30. Upton, who finished with 68 rushing yards on seven carries, scored from 17 yards out around left end.
—Kicker Cleat Forrest, 5-for-5 on extra points in the first half, closed out the first-half scoring with a 32-yard field goal on the final play of the half for a 38-0 halftime advantage. Torres kicked the extra point following Ross’ 43-yard third-quarter scoring run.
Who said
—Alexandria coach Todd Ginn on offensive coordinator and younger brother Will Ginn’s offensive adjustments: “Will saw some things on offense he liked early and some formations that put them in a bind. It looked like to me they were confused and trying to move around. We were trying to get up to the line and go before they got set.”
Next up
—Alexandria (2-0) hosts Region 6 foe St. Clair County for homecoming. Center Point (1-2) entertains Lincoln in a Region 6 game.