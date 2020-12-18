You are the owner of this article.
Prep football: Alexandria puts 13 on all-region squad

Alexandria's Ronnie Royal scores a TD during the Corner at Alexandria AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

 Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Alexandria saw 13 of its football players selected for the All-Class 5A, Region 6 team, which is selected by the region’s coaches.

The Valley Cubs finished the 2020 season as region champion, with an 11-2 record. They reached the state quarterfinals:

What follows are the Alexandria players selected for the all-region team: RB/DB Ronnie Royal, ATH/DB Javais McGhee, DE Grady Trantham, WR/DB Antonio Ross, K Cleat Forrest, OT Jaylon Logan, OT Drew Brown and C Caleb McCulley.

Honorable Mention: DE JaVarious Williams, DT Braxton Tucker, DB Ivonte Davis, DT Dekari Garrett, LB C.J. Orr.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

