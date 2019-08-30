JACKSONVILLE — Alexandria senior Nate McCallum was a workhorse Friday night, but it was eighth-grader Ronnie Royal who got the call with the game on the line.
And boy did he deliver.
Royal scored the game-winning touchdown from 22 yards out with 1:10 to play, giving the Valley Cubs a 21-14 win over rival Jacksonville.
Alexandria ran the Wildcat the majority of the night, and Royal ran it to perfection on the final drive, picking up 44 yards on six straight carries before crossing the goal line.
McCallum, who carried the ball 25 times for 152 yards and two touchdowns on offense, intercepted a Luke Jackson pass with less than a minute remaining to seal the win.
“We’ve got a bunch of young guys. We’ve got some quality leadership up at the top in upperclassmen, but we’ve got a bunch of young guys,” Alexandria coach Todd Ginn said. “I think what this shows us is that, even though we’ve got these young guys, we’ve got a chance to have a good year.”
Both McCallum and Royal, who finished with 18 carries for 110 yards, gave credit to the offensive line.
“We just have to give it to our linemen,” McCallum said. “If I didn’t have my line, I couldn’t really do nothing.”
What to know
—Jacksonville struggled on offense in the first half. Running back Rontarius Wiggins had nowhere to run, picking up positive yardage on only two of his nine first-half carries. Wiggins got things going in the second half and finished with 19 carries for 69 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown run.
—Jackson finished 7-of-15 for 111 yards through the air. He hit Jaeden Barksdale in the back corner of the end zone from 20 yards out to give the Golden Eagles their first points of the game. Jackson’s favorite target was Omarion Adams, who finished with four catches for 58 yards.
—The game was scoreless through the first two quarters, but the two teams traded touchdowns on four straight possessions to start the second half.
Who said
—Ginn on McCallum and Royal: “Nate is just one of those guys that’s a hard-nosed guy. Nate did a really good job, and Ronnie, I mean come on, you’ve got an eighth-grader that steps in when the senior cramps up. But both of those guys will tell you that the line, and (Devin) Burton and Dekari Garrett just blocked.”
—Jacksonville coach Clint Smith on moving forward after the loss: “Now we have to regroup. Now we see what we’re made of. These guys are used to winning. Now we have to face that adversity, and come out Monday and see what kind of team we are.”
—Smith on Alexandria’s offense: “They had a good game plan. We had a hard time getting off the field, and just had a hard time getting our offense the ball back. They ate up a lot of clock. Hats off to them for a great game.”
Next up
—Alexandria (1-0) will have an off week next week before opening up Class 5A, Region 6 play Sept. 13, when the Valley Cubs will host Boaz. Jacksonville (1-1) opens Class 4A, Region 6 play next week when it travels to Ashville.