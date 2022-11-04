 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep football: Alexandria gets down early, can't recover against Pleasant Grove

High school football teaser

Photo by Jonathan Johnson.

PLEASANT GROVE — After allowing 36 points in the first half alone, the Alexandria Valley Cubs simply couldn’t find their stride as they fell to Pleasant Grove 43-14 in the opening round of the Class 5A state playoffs.

“We knew they had a good team,” said Alexandria coach Todd Ginn, whose team closed out the season at 5-5. “We knew we had to play well to have a chance, and we didn’t play as well as we needed to.”