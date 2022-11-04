Prep football: Alexandria gets down early, can't recover against Pleasant Grove

PLEASANT GROVE — After allowing 36 points in the first half alone, the Alexandria Valley Cubs simply couldn’t find their stride as they fell to Pleasant Grove 43-14 in the opening round of the Class 5A state playoffs.
“We knew they had a good team,” said Alexandria coach Todd Ginn, whose team closed out the season at 5-5. “We knew we had to play well to have a chance, and we didn’t play as well as we needed to.”
This marks Pleasant Grove’s sixth time in their last seven games scoring at least 40 points.
With many members of the team recovering from the flu, Pleasant Grove coach Darrell LeBeaux said they were forced to move players around when planning for the matchup.
“I’m excited about how the boys came out and played,” LeBeaux said. “We’ve been dealing with the flu all week and not knowing who we were going to have and having to shuffle some guys around. I’m just happy my guys were resilient.”
In the first half alone, Pleasant Grove quarterback Eric Handley threw for 158 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.
Spartans receiver Clarence Taylor caught four passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, including a 76-yard touchdown on the second play of the game.
“It’s a great team win,” Handley said. “We played a great football team, did a lot of game planning, watched a lot of film and we just came out and executed.”
Handley’s lone mistake of the first half was a 49-yard pick six in the first quarter from Alexandria’s Demarkus Williams.
Williams’ touchdown run gave the Valley Cubs their only points of the first half.
Alexandria didn’t find the end zone again until there was just over eight minutes left in the fourth quarter when Antonio Ross hauled in a 27-yard touchdown pass from Ty Barker.
“You just hate it’s your last game,” Ginn said. “You want to play really well and we just didn’t have a good night tonight.”
—Pleasant Grove scored 36 points on just 18 offensive plays in the first half.
—Alexandria’s running backs were held to just two plays that accounted for more than nine yards.
—This marks the fifth straight game where Pleasant Grove has allowed two touchdowns or less.
—LeBeaux on the teams’ receivers: “We had a conversation throughout the week telling the guys that you’re going to get some opportunities. They’re going to play some cover zero, cover one and you’ve got to make plays. It’s as simple as that.”
—Ginn on the team’s opportunities: “(Pleasant Grove) made a couple of mistakes and gave us two or three chances to answer, and instead of answering, we fumbled and they picked it up and set the tone. We never really recovered.”
—Taylor on his mindset going into the matchup: “My mindset was strictly business. We had a good game plan coming in, LeBeaux put a good game plan together for me to have a good game.”
—Pleasant Grove will travel to play Russellville in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs next Friday at 7 p.m.