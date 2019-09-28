ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria’s magic number against its traditional rivals seems to be 21 this football season. The Valley Cubs defeated Cleburne County 21-0 in a non-region game shortened to three quarters by lightning Friday. The Cubs had downed Jacksonville 21-14 in their season opener.
Senior Nate McCallum continued to be Alexandria’s workhorse. He took direct snaps and traditional handoffs for 161 yards on the ground on 17 carries and had 160 yards on 15 carries at intermission. McCallum scored the third touchdown for the Cubs on a 6-yard run up the middle with 3:53 left in the first half after running in a two-point conversion following Alexandria’s first score.
“Nate can be as good as he wants to be because when he decides he wants to run the football, he’s tough,” Alexandria head coach Todd Ginn said. “He looks like he’s skating around sometimes but what folks don’t realize is Nate is such a powerful, powerful guy.”
What to know
—Alexandria had six plays of more than 20 yards. McCallum had runs of 30 yards and 40 yards. Antonio Ross took a reverse 50 yards for the Cubs. Cleburne County had one explosive play, a 27-yard pass from quarterback Reese Morrison to Zane Farr on the opening possession of the second half.
—Sophomore Javais McGhee, Alexandria’s ‘passing’ quarterback, got the game’s initial touchdown on a 23-yard run. McGhee rolled to his left looking for an open target then reversed field and scored around right end. Four minutes into the second quarter, McGhee completed a 30-yard touchdown throw to Ethan Barnes at the goal line on a fourth-and-17 call. It was the second week in a row that McGhee-to-Barnes had produced a touchdown pass.
—Morrison had the Tigers’ longest running gain, a 12-yard pickup. He was 8-for-18 passing for 82 yards despite several drops. Hunter Cavender had three receptions for 25 yards.
—Layton Ellison had a fumble recovery for Alexandria and Ivonte Davis intercepted a pass in the end zone with just under four minutes to go in the first half after Cleburne County made a first down at the Alexandria 22. Alexandria’s defense forced a turnover on downs at the Alexandria 11 to start the second half.
—Cleburne County’s defense had its moments, too. Sam Groce blocked the extra point attempt following Alexandria’s first touchdown. After the Tigers lost a fumble at their 28-yard line on their first offensive play, the defense allowed just eight yards on four running plays. Defensive back Rustin Roberts made the last two stops when McCallum tried to get to the left corner.
Who said
—Alexandria coach Todd Ginn on quarterback Javais McGhee: “Javais is gaining confidence. Javais is still a little banged up with his hip from the Jacksonville game. He is explosive. I think teams thinking he is going to be a passer, if they drop back in pass defense when Javais is in the game he’ll take it to the house.”
Next up
—Each team returns to region action Friday. Alexandria (4-0) travels to Sardis (3-2) for a Class 5A, Region 6 game. Cleburne County (1-5) will play at White Plains (2-3) in a Class 4A, Region 6 go.