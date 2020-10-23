Prep football: Alexandria claims first region title since 2015

LEEDS — Sparked by three first-half touchdowns, Alexandria captured its first region football title since the 2015 season with a 24-9 road win over Leeds on Friday.
The Valley Cubs completed Class 5A, Region 6 play 7-0. Each team entered the game 6-0 in region play.
Ronnie Royal, Alexandria’s phenomenal freshman, rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. Most of Royal’s damage on offense came in the first half when he had 12 carries for 116 yards. He also delivered a series of punishing blows on defense and made six tackles.
“I like to hit so I like to play defense but on offense I get to run the ball and hit so I guess I like offense best,” Royal said.
The Cubs were stingy on defense. Leeds scored on a 70-yard pass late in the third quarter to make the score 21-9. The Greenwave rushed for 33 yards in the first half and 26 additional yards after intermission. There were just three completed passes for 17 yards other than the touchdown play.
“Our defense was just lights out,” Alexandria head coach Todd Ginn said. “We just had that one slipup but other than that I thought we played really well.”
What to know
—Alexandria scored on each of its three first-half possessions. Royal scored on a 9-yard run at the end of a 10-play drive with 2:03 left in the first quarter. His 43-yard scoring run with 3:21 to go before halftime was the long play of the game for Alexandria.
—Alexandria’s second touchdown came on a 16-yard pass from Javais McGhee to Antonio Ross three minutes into the second quarter. McGhee’s 26-yard completion to a wide open Austin Jeffers on fourth-and-12 set up Royal’s first touchdown. Jeffers had two catches for 39 yards.
—Kicker Cleat Forrest was 3 of 3 on extra points but his biggest boot of the night was a 31-yard field goal with 5:55 to play after Leeds had pulled with 12 points with a safety and the long scoring pass.
—End Grady Trantham joined Royal with six tackles. C.J. Orr made five tackles. Ross had two stops for lost yards among his three tackles.
—Wesley Wright was 7 of 8 passing for 53 yards. McGhee was 3 of 5 for 55 yards. Ross had three receptions for 32 yards. McGhee caught three passes for 23 yards.
Next up
—Alexandria (9-0) hosts Piedmont (8-1) looking to become the first Alexandria team to go through the regular season unbeaten since the 2006 team was 9-0 for the late Larry Ginn. Leeds finished its regular season 8-2.