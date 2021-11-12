Prep football: Alexandria can't slow Parker star, can't overcome controversial call

ALEXANDRIA — An inability to slow down Khalifa Keith and a controversial fourth-quarter call cost Alexandria Friday night in a 41-34 second-round playoff loss to Parker.
Keith finished with 290 yards rushing on 23 carries, caught two passes for 86 yards and accounted for all six of Parker’s touchdowns.
Keith’s 3-yard touchdown run with 6:40 to play put the Thundering Herd ahead 34-31 with 6:40 left on the fourth-quarter clock. The Valley Cubs were still very much in the game until a controversial call on the ensuing possession cost Alexandria valuable yardage, and possibly, its season.
Facing third-and-eight from their own 26-yard line, the Valley Cubs were sacked for an 8-yard loss. Defensive holding was called against the Thundering Herd, however, after an Alexandria receiver was taken to the ground by a Parker defender during the play. Rather than mark the penalty off from the line of scrimmage, the officials marked it off from where the play was whistled dead. Instead of earning a new set of downs, Alexandria faced third-and-six.
Alexandria head coach Todd Ginn called timeout to plead his case with the head official but to no avail. A chorus of boos filled Lou Scales Stadium after two straight incompletions forced a turnover on downs.
“I thought that was a terrible call, but you know, that happens sometimes in games, and it just happened to be at a big, critical time,” Ginn said.
Keith put Parker up 41-31 one play later with his final touchdown of the night and his fourth of the second half. Keith finished the game with touchdown runs of 1, 59, 72, 3 and 28 yards. He also caught a 35-yard touchdown pass.
“I thought we put a plan together at halftime where we thought we would stop it, and then he came right out from the get-go and scored on that first drive,” Ginn said. “That’s the first time all year I felt like our defense lost a little bit of confidence.”
Alexandria cut its deficit to 41-34 with 1:26 to play after a Cleat Forest 26-yard field goal, but Parker sealed the win with an onside kick recovery.
What to know
—Javais McGhee caught three passes for 71 yards and was 2-for-9 passing for 71 yards. He had touchdown runs of 1 and 14 yards and finished with 35 yards on 12 carries.
—Antonio Ross led the Valley Cubs ground game with 138 yards on 23 carries. He had touchdown runs of 1 and 6 yards.
—Ryan Scott carried the ball twice for 47 yards, Austin West was 2-for-8 passing for 106 yards and Austin Jeffers caught two passes for 62 yards.
—Ivonte Davis had a 46-yard catch on offense and an interception on defense.
—Forest made field goals of 28 and 26 yards and was perfect on extra-point attempts.
Who said
—Ginn on Alexandria’s season: “We’ll look back and say we had a good year, but I still think … I still think, man, I think we were a semifinal team, you know, just didn’t play our best game tonight.”
Next up
—Alexandria finished with an 11-1 record.