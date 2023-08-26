 Skip to main content
Prep football: Alexandria can't overcome defending 4A state runner-up

Alexandria

Alexandria struggled in its season opener at Cherokee County.

 Justin Travis, The Anniston Star

CENTRE — Alexandria’s first 24 minutes of play in the 2023 season was nothing to write home to mom about, as just about anything that could go wrong did as they fell behind by 34 points to Cherokee County.

The Valley Cubs did themselves no favors in Friday night’s loss, piling on a number of costly turnovers and ill-timed penalties which allowed the Warriors to boast a 48-14 win on their newly installed home scoreboard.