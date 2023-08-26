Prep football: Alexandria can't overcome defending 4A state runner-up

CENTRE — Alexandria’s first 24 minutes of play in the 2023 season was nothing to write home to mom about, as just about anything that could go wrong did as they fell behind by 34 points to Cherokee County.
The Valley Cubs did themselves no favors in Friday night’s loss, piling on a number of costly turnovers and ill-timed penalties which allowed the Warriors to boast a 48-14 win on their newly installed home scoreboard.
“I don’t think on offense we ran a play in the first half where everyone did their job, and that’s people not mentally being in the game,” Alexandria head coach Todd Ginn said. “But, we’re going to fix some things and we’re going to put a group out there who wants to play and compete for us.”
For Ginn, opening his sixth season with Alexandria on the road against the defending Class 4A state runner-up was no easy task. But, allowing 360 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns on just 39 attempts had to be exceptionally infuriating.
While Cherokee County’s game was highlighted by an otherworldly rushing attack, Alexandria’s game struggled with a lost fumble and two interceptions, including one taken back 50 yards on a pick-six.
On the bright side, a stellar fourth quarter of play for Alexandria saw the Cubs score two touchdowns, allowing Ginn and his players to avoid the dreaded shutout.
—Standout senior running back Jacob Cornejo continues to add to his ever impressive legacy at Cherokee County. The reigning Class 4A, Region 6 offensive player of the year was the focal point of the Warriors balanced rushing attack on their 48-14 route of Alexandria. Cornejo tallied just 14 carries on the night, but racked up north of 120 rushing yards and a touchdown. He was pulled in the third quarter.
—For Alexandria, the fourth quarter turnaround was sparked by young running back and linebacker extraordinaire Aiden Christopher. He put on a masterclass in the fourth quarter for the Valley Cubs, which allowed his team to punch in two goal-line touchdowns, including one of his own. Christopher finished the second half of play with nine carries that got him close to 50 rushing yards.
—Ginn on his team's first half woes which put them behind 34-0 going into halftime: “We weren’t competing early on, they were whipping us up front in the first half.”
—Ginn on his younger guys like Christopher who sparked much needed life into Alexandria’s offense and defense: “We got some young guys that want to play, so we are going to have to reevaluate things next week and moving forward.”
—Ginn on the game: “We didn’t want to play these young guys as early as we are going to have to, but I think we are going to have to, because we are going to have to go ahead and try to get ready for the future.”
—Kelley on his team’s rushing attack: “It starts with the O-line first and foremost, tonight our guys were locked in and they were physical.”
—Kelley on the game: “We got a lot of dynamic runners on our team this year, and we didn’t do anything in terms of passing tonight because when our offensive line is clicking like that you don’t stop feeding them.”