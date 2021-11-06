Prep football: Alexandria breezes past Ardmore

ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria’s defense overwhelmed visiting Ardmore in the first half.
On offense, the Valley Cubs’ offense didn’t punt until just five seconds remained before intermission. That combination was the cornerstone of a 52-6 win for Alexandria in the opening round of the Class 5A football playoffs.
“I thought we were really good defensively and I thought Javais (McGhee) and those guys got a chance to get loose some on offense, too,” Alexandria head coach Todd Ginn said of his team’s first-half performance.
At halftime, Ardmore had just 12 yards of total offense, four on the ground and eight through the air. Alexandria defensive back Antonio Ross caught more Ardmore passes (two) than Ardmore players (one) in the first two quarters. Ross returned his first pick 40 yards for the game’s first touchdown with the contest less than two minutes old.
Ardmore ran the ball 19 times in the first half – five times for negative yardage, twice for no gain and seven times for a gain of one yard.
“We were just pinching down the line, hitting and just pushing them back, getting in the backfield and making plays,” Trent Turner, Alexandria’s 368-pound nose guard, said.
What to know
—McGhee scored twice — first on a 37-yard run during which he skirted around right end then cut back across the middle of the field to the visitors’ sideline before reaching the end zone for a 14-0 lead. His second touchdown came on a 2-yard quarterback sneak and upped the lead to 24-0.
—Kicker Cleat Forrest was 5 of 5 on extra points in the first half and added a 26-yard field goal that up the Cubs up 17-0 with 9:21 left in the second quarter. In the second half, Luis Torres was 2 of 2 on extra points after kicking off into the end zone four times in the first half.
—Austin Jeffers returned a short punt 30 yards midway through the second quarter for a 31-0 advantage.
—Ross scored the next two touchdowns for the Cubs. Ryan Scott completed a 22-yard scoring strike to Ross with 2:19 left in the first half for a 38-0 halftime advantage. With three minutes remaining in the third quarter, Ross sped through the right side of the line and raced 66 yards for a 45-0 lead. Alexandria reserves played the rest of the way.
—Alexandria’s final touchdown came on a 40-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Ty Barker to sophomore T.K. Downie in the first minute of the fourth quarter.
Who said
—Ross on his favorite of the three touchdowns he scored: “The pick-6. I forgot I had that.”
—McGhee on the level of confidence Alexandria’s multiple scoring threats provides: “I’ve got a lot of confidence in my guys. We train all week long. We’re close off the field, too. We know how to play with each other. We come in, we just play ball.”
Next up
—Alexandria (11-0) hosts Parker of Birmingham in the second round Friday. Parker downed Boaz 31-21 in its opener. Ardmore finished 7-4.