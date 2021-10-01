Prep football: After two losses, Anniston takes it out on White Plains

Back-to-back losses didn’t sit well with the Anniston Bulldogs.
Anniston took its frustrations out on White Plains, defeating the Wildcats 55-12 on a night where the Bulldogs celebrated both homecoming and senior night at Lott-Mosby Memorial Stadium.
The one-two punch of Jaylon Cunningham and Malachi Taylor led the way for Anniston, which rolled up 421 yards of total offense.
Cunningham led the team with 137 rushing yards on six carries. He opened the game with an 8-yard touchdown run and later added a 62-yard scoring scamper.
The junior said losses to Cherokee County on Sept. 10 and Center Point on Sept. 24 motivated the Bulldogs.
“The two L’s, them two losses that we took. It motivated us, because everybody probably slept on us after we took them two L’s,” Cunningham said. “We just came to practice, worked hard. And we had to win this game, because it was a region game, so we had to come out and win.”
Photos of the White Plains vs Anniston AHSAA football game.
Taylor added 126 rushing yards on 10 carries. He caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kam Sandlin just before halftime and scored on a 30-yard run late in the third quarter.
Anniston head coach Rico White called the performances of Cunningham and Taylor “outstanding.”
White was even more pleased with his offensive line, which he said had been playing “lazy” over the past few games. White issued a challenge to the group, and they answered the bell.
“They really stepped it up tonight,” he said.
What to know
—Sandlin finished 7 of 8 for 106 passing yards. He completed touchdown throws of 32 yards to Antonio Kite and 17 yards to Taylor. He added 54 rushing yards on six carries, scoring on a 1-yard run late in the second quarter and a 48-yard run early in the fourth that set the final score.
Photos of the Friday Night Sights at the White Plains vs Anniston AHSAA football game.
—Jayden Lewis returned a punt 38 yards for a touchdown late in the first quarter.
—Without the services of starting quarterback Hayden Howard, White Plains relied heavily on running back Walker O’Steen. O’Steen carried the ball 11 times for 44 yards on the Wildcats’ opening drive, which ended in his 1-yard touchdown run. He also completed a 26-yard halfback pass to Collin Spivey for a third-quarter touchdown. He finished with 85 rushing yards on 26 carries and added an interception on defense.
—The game ended on a scary note. White Plains’ L.J. Burns took a hard hit along the Wildcats’ sideline and had to be taken away in an ambulance. White and White Plains’ coach Chandler Tyree agreed to let the remaining four minutes of the game clock run out.
Who said
—White on the difference between Friday’s game and last year’s game against the Wildcats that the Bulldogs won 48-42: “Last year, we had a big lead at halftime, and we came out the second half, got relaxed, and they got back in the game. We had a lot of penalties and stuff, and they got back in. Tonight, was to stay focused and finish the game. Just finish. That was our biggest goal.”
—White on Kite: “We’re going to do some more things with him. It’s going to be crunch time soon, and we’re going to have to do some more stuff with him.”
Next up
—Anniston (4-2, 2-1 Class 4A, Region 4) travels to Munford next week. White Plains (2-5, 0-4) has an open date next week before hosting Munford on Oct. 15.