Prep football: After two awfully tough weeks, Oxford bounces back with region win

SCOTTSBORO — The Oxford Yellow Jackets used a gritty defense and a couple of big plays to beat Scottsboro 24-7 in a Class 6A, Region 7 game Friday.
Oxford is now 2-1 after gaining a forfeit of last week's loss to Pleasant Grove, which used an ineligible player. Even so, Oxford was banged up from facing 7A power Thompson and 5A power Pleasant Grove and had several players down with illness. That forced some of the offensive linemen to play on the defensive line Friday.
It was the first on-the-field win at Oxford for head coach Sam Adams, and in addition, the Yellow Jackets are now 1-0 in Region 7.
The Jackets scored on their second and third offensive possessions. Ray Barrera nailed a 22- yard field goal and running back sophomore Jaydon Thomas, who left the game in the fourth quarter with an injury, led the Jackets down the field setting up Jordan Dobbins for an 11-yard touchdown run.
The Wildcats took control with a ball-control offense in the second quarter, scoring once midway through the quarter to cut the lead to three.
Oxford quarterback Kamari McClellan then hooked up on a 62-yard pass to Damious Wilson and the Jackets had a 17-7 lead at the half.
The second half saw the Oxford defense dig in as the Yellow Jackets stopped four straight possessions with two fumble recoveries, an interception and a blocked field goal attempt returned for a touchdown by Miguel Mitchell.
Mitchell’s return of some 67 yards in the third quarter broke the game open.
What to know
—This was the fourth meeting ever between these two teams as they played in 1959-60 and 2020-21. Oxford leads 3-1.
—Scottsboro runs the wishbone offense, an offense of the 1970s. Oxford defenders stayed home on their positioning as they held them to 145 yards on 37 rushing attempts.
—Sophomore quarterback Kamari McClellan completed 12 of 18 passes for 144 yards and one touchdown in his first start for the Yellow Jackets. He replaced injured quarterback Sam Robertson in last week’s game.
—Oxford had only 29 yards of offense in the second half as the Jackets ran only 20 plays, but they only allowed 53 yards to Scottsboro.
—The Jackets had 227 yards of total offense in the first half.
Who said
—Oxford head coach Sam Adams on the win: "This was a dark cloud day and it was an important game as it is a region game. The region is where we are playing for home field advantage in the first round of the playoffs and a new season.”
Next up
—Oxford will be in Region 7 play again next week as the Yellow Jackets will host Southside of Gadsden. Scottsboro will be traveling to Arab for a region contest. Oxford and Southside are 1-0 in region play and the winner of this game will be the early favorite to win the region and host a first-round home playoff game.