Prep football: After transcendent season in 2019, Wellborn isn't slowing down

Wellborn has picked up where it left off last season.
The Panthers, 3-0 entering Friday’s contest at Pleasant Valley, have already posted one major victory on the heels of a season that saw them advance to the state semifinals for the first time since 1995.
Wellborn authored wins over traditional powers Piedmont and Randolph County in 2019, and two weeks ago, the Panthers handed Ohatchee its first regular-season loss since 2017.
It’s something head coach Jeff Smith has come to expect from “a very enjoyable group of players” that he’s been around for “so many years.”
“We had a lot of big wins last year. They’ve been a part of some big wins throughout their careers from youth football to junior high football and now into varsity football,” Smith said. “Of course, a win like that over a quality football team and a quality program boosts your confidence, but our kids, when they go out there, they expect to win.”
Like in 2019, the Panthers’ winning ways have continued. They’ve just gone about it in a different way.
A year after scoring a school-record 561 points, Wellborn has relied on its defense this season. In wins over Anniston, Ohatchee and Saks, the Panthers have allowed only two touchdowns on defense, both coming against the Indians’ high-powered offensive attack.
“I think that to win a championship you have to start with your defense, and I feel like we’ve done that,” Smith said. “I think our defense is the strong suit of our team this year.”
Smith chalked it up to age and experience. The Panthers returned 10 players who got at least some starting experience on defense last season. Eight of those 10 are seniors, and of the eight seniors, five are four-year starters.
Those four-year starters suffered through a 2-8 season as freshmen and a 5-5 campaign as sophomores. They had to take their lumps, but it’s proven beneficial over the past two seasons.
“They went through those hard times to get where they’re at, and I think them sticking with it has built the team like it has,” Smith said.
One of those four-year starters is Jeff’s son, Jett, who was named a first-team all-state selection at linebacker in 2018 and as an athlete in 2019.
Jeff said Jett’s ability to make adjustments and get everybody lined up in the right spots on defense “has been invaluable for us all these years.”
“He’s football savvy on both sides of the ball,” Jeff said. “Jett, if you’ve been around him much, he doesn’t talk a whole lot, but if he ever says anything, you need to pay attention to it, because it’s usually spot on.”
Jett, who also plays quarterback for the Panthers, wasn’t the only defensive player Wellborn’s 12th-year head coach talked up. He said Tavaris Berry, Brayden Dempsey and Tae Traylor have played solid football along the defensive line.
He said Keyonte Curry, another four-year starter, has blossomed at linebacker after playing defensive end last year.
In the secondary, he mentioned the big-play ability of Christian Figueroa, who has recorded interceptions in the Panthers’ last two games against Ohatchee and Saks. Like so many of the players on Wellborn’s roster, Smith has watched Figueroa grow up over the years.
“He’s been doing that since I’ve known him, since he was in the fifth grade. I remember him diving for a ball out here on our field when he was just a little fifth grader,” Jeff Smith said. “And now he’s just grown into a young man, and that’s the way all of them have. I’ve seen these kids since they were first and second graders and watched them grow into these young men, and I’m very proud to be associated with them.”