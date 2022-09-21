Prep football: After region win, Munford expects challenge from Cherokee County

MUNFORD — After winning for the second time in three Class 4A, Region 4 games, the Munford Lions face a non-region challenge Friday at Cherokee County.
With Friday's 42-28 win over Cleburne County, Munford is now 3-1, including 2-1 in Region 4, with the only loss to No. 6 Anniston. That's good for third place behind Anniston (5-0, 3-0) and Handley (5-0, 2-0). Cherokee County is 4-1, including 2-1 in 4A, Region 6.
Munford head coach Michael Easley said his players played great in the win over Cleburne County.
“The kids prepared themselves all week long," he said. "They did exactly what we asked them to do. I said in the locker room Thursday night after we beat Talladega, I told them, ‘Here’s what we need to win this ballgame.’ Kind of went through the focus we needed for the week, how we needed to prepare, and they did that perfectly.”
Easley commended his team’s effort at practice throughout the week, which he believes helped the Lions defeat Cleburne County.
Adding another region victory helps position the Lions to possibly make the playoffs going into the second half of the season.
Tennessee commit Sylvester Smith had another huge game against Cleburne County on both offense and defense. Smith had 20 carries for 211 rushing yards and four touchdowns on offense. Defensively, he added seven tackles, two interceptions, a pass break-up and a tackle for loss.
Amari “Tank” Edmondson rushed for 133 yards, also. The duo of Smith and Edmondson combined 344 rushing yards in the game.
Easley said Smith and Edmondson were not the only standout performers.
“Our offensive line played pretty good,” Easley said. “They’ve continued to get better every week. They had one of their better games of the year Friday night. You’re doing something right when you got that many rushing yards. The offensive line is doing something right. And, our defense made some timely stops when we needed them. It was just overall a good team win.”
This Friday, the Cherokee County game will be on the road. The Warriors’ only loss was to No. 5 ranked Oneonta in Week 4.
“First off, they’re a really good football team,” Easley said. “They’re a team that you’re probably looking at that has a pretty decent shot of representing 4A North in December. They’ve got a really good team, they’ve got a lot of experience back, we’re going to have to play a really good game.”
Easley understands the challenge ahead of his team but is a bit relieved his squad’s next two games are non-region opponents. He is looking forward to the challenges Cherokee County poses this week, and the rivalry game against Lincoln in two weeks.
“We’re looking forward to it because our goal was to get in the playoffs,” Easley said. “We’re essentially one region win from getting into the playoffs, and teams like (Cherokee County) and both of our non-region games these next two weeks will help us prepare for what we’re going to see in the playoffs."
He said there's a benefit to stepping outside the region at this point.
“It’s nice to kind of pump the brakes a little bit and not have to worry about a region game so much and just worry about going out there and playing ball, playing a good team, and getting better," he said. "That part is kind of nice. We’re also a little beat up, a little roughed up in some areas, so an off-week would be nice as well. But, we’re going to grind on through it and go to Centre Friday night and hopefully play our best game.”