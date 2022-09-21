 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep football: After region win, Munford expects challenge from Cherokee County

Talladega-Munford zactionBC_15.jpg

Munford running back Amare Edmondson takes on the Talladega defense in the first half action.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

MUNFORD — After winning for the second time in three Class 4A, Region 4 games, the Munford Lions face a non-region challenge Friday at Cherokee County.

With Friday's 42-28 win over Cleburne County, Munford is now 3-1, including 2-1 in Region 4, with the only loss to No. 6 Anniston. That's good for third place behind Anniston (5-0, 3-0) and Handley (5-0, 2-0). Cherokee County is 4-1, including 2-1 in 4A, Region 6.