Prep football: After field dedication, Ranburne Bulldogs dedicate themselves to a win

Ranburne vs. White Plains

Ranburne enjoyed a season-opening win.

 Thomas Ashworth, The Anniston Star

RANBURNE — Not only did Ranburne’s home crowd get to enjoy new lights, a new field house and a dedication to longtime coach Chad Young, but the Bulldogs’ picture-perfect night ended in victory formation.

The Bulldogs downed White Plains in a 31-28 slugfest Friday night, with current Ranburne coach Stephen Bailey beaming with pride at his team’s opening-night win.

Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.