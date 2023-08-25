Prep football: After field dedication, Ranburne Bulldogs dedicate themselves to a win

RANBURNE — Not only did Ranburne’s home crowd get to enjoy new lights, a new field house and a dedication to longtime coach Chad Young, but the Bulldogs’ picture-perfect night ended in victory formation.
The Bulldogs downed White Plains in a 31-28 slugfest Friday night, with current Ranburne coach Stephen Bailey beaming with pride at his team’s opening-night win.
“It’s a great night for our community. Ranburne’s a great place,” Bailey said. “Coach Young getting his name on the field house. I was able to work for him for four years, and he’s such a great mentor and leader. I'm just pleased to be around these people.”
A huge part of the Bulldogs’ impressive night was a tremendous showing from senior quarterback Kaide Garrett.
Garrett went 9-for-14 with 109 passing yards while also racking up 102 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.
Bailey said that he expects even more impressive outings from Garrett as the season goes on.
“Kaide is a leader,” Bailey said. “Second year in the offense, he's got it figured out. He's a tough kid, hard-nosed and we're going to need him to do things like that all year.”
After a scoreless third quarter, the two teams scored four touchdowns in the final 8:01 of the ballgame.
White Plains’ pair of touchdowns were scored by freshman P.J. Holloway, with both putting the Wildcats within three points of a tie.
White Plains coach Blake Jennings, who made his regular season debut as the team’s head coach, said that he was impressed with his team’s work ethic.
“I’m proud of our kids for fighting back,” Jennings said. “You go down a couple touchdowns both in the fourth quarter twice, get it back to three points. We’ve just got to get better at trusting what we do and doing our job, because there's a lot of times that we missed our assignments.”
Despite the loss, Jennings was encouraged by the team’s youth, with freshman quarterback Crew Martin playing in relief of an injured Dylan Barksdale.
Martin threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to fellow freshman Holloway.
“Just every one of them is young,” Jennings said. “When you look out there and you’ve got one senior on the field, you’re young. I’m proud of the kids and the way they fought and we’ve just got to keep coaching them.”
Bailey quickly noted how impressed he was with the job Jennings has done in his time at White Plains.
“It was a hard fought game,” Bailey said. “Coach Jennings has those guys turned in the right direction. They are a solid football team and he's going to keep getting them better. I’m proud of our guys for sticking in there and making plays when we had to. We’ve got a lot of work to get better.”
—Barksdale ran for 115 yards and passed for 121 yards. He threw two touchdowns and an interception.
—Ranburne senior Ty Bowling had the lone interception of the ballgame.
—Holloway logged a game-high three touchdowns in the contest. One was rushing (six yards) while two were receiving (25 yards, 67 yards).
—Logan Crook led Ranburne with 38 receiving yards in three receptions. He also ran for 18 yards.
—Ranburne is now 21-5 against White Plains all-time.
—Bailey on Ranburne’s young players: “Seeing those guys grow up a little bit and get in the fire, it’s encouraging. I just hope they keep growing, learning and getting better every week.”
—Jennings on White Plains’ special teams: “We’ve got to get a lot better on special teams. We practice it, but we got to trust it. Got a lot of young guys out there, and some things they haven't seen in the past. We’ve just got to coach them, and that's our job.”
—Bailey on building depth: “We didn’t get in as much depth as we'd like. We'd like to build some more. We'll try to work that in practice and get on film and see who helped us and who didn't, and continue to work
—Bailey on Ranburne’s upcoming matchup with Wadley: “We’ve got to make sure we're healthy, and we’ve got to get to work on some stuff defensively and clear some stuff up on the offensive side. We’ve just got to get back to work and get after it.”
—Ranburne (1-0) will travel to Wadley, while White Plains (0-1) will travel to Oak Grove.
Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.