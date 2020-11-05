Prep football: After fast finish, Saks ready to keep it going in the playoffs

SAKS — Treveon Bolton called his shot Sept. 30.
With Saks sitting at 3-3 overall and 0-3 in Class 3A, Region 5 play, he made a bold prediction: “7-and-3. That’s what we gone be.”
Bolton’s prediction proved prophetic. After defeating Pleasant Valley, Weaver and Glencoe, Saks claimed the fourth and final playoff spot in Region 5 with a 28-7 win over Hokes Bluff two weeks ago.
It took a young team growing up to get there.
Saks opened region play with a brutal three-week stretch. The Wildcats lost to Piedmont 35-6, Wellborn 20-0 and Ohatchee 28-8. That left Saks with little margin for error if it wanted to avoid missing the playoffs for the second straight season.
The Wildcats answered the bell, however, closing the regular season by outscoring their four remaining region opponents 163-15.
“We were extremely sloppy with a lot of things at the start of the season, and we’ve been better about that the second half,” Saks coach Jonathan Miller said. “We’ve played much cleaner games and had a lot of big wins as a result.”
Miller, who has led Saks to the playoffs in eight of his nine seasons as head coach, wasn’t the only one who saw things turn around during the second half of the season. Bolton, a senior lineman, noticed it too.
“I feel like week by week we got better. Team chemistry got better. We got closer. We started bonding more,” he said. “It’s just like everything just fell into place.”
As the No. 4 seed, Saks (7-3) will travel to Caddo on Friday to take on Region 8 champion East Lawrence (9-1) in the first round of the playoffs. The Eagles have never won a playoff game in nine postseason appearances and went 0-10 as recently as 2017, but head coach Bo Culver appears to have righted the ship in his first season on the job.
“They’ve got a good football team, 9-1 for a reason,” Miller said. “I think our kids believe that if we go out there and play well, we’re going to have a shot to win. This time of year, that’s all you can ask for.”
Typically it’s a tall task for a No. 4 seed to go on the road and take down a region champion, but teams from Saks’ current region have made it a regular occurrence in recent years. Weaver did it in 2016 and 2017 and B.B. Comer did it last season. That gives Miller confidence headed into Friday’s matchup.
“Just understanding that if you play in this region, once you get in the playoffs, you’re not going to see anything that you haven’t already seen,” Miller said. “That’s the big thing, and I think our kids understand that now.
“We’ve got a lot of confidence right now. I just feel like, as a team, our confidence has grown and grown over the course of the season, and I like where we’re at right now.”
Arguably, nobody oozes that confidence more than Bolton. After seeing his 7-3 prediction come to fruition, Bolton has his sights set on 12-3, no matter who stands in the Wildcats’ way.
“If we play like we’ve been playing, and keep improving every week, then we’ll definitely go all the way,” Bolton said. “We’re not worried about what happened with Wellborn and Piedmont and all of them. If we see them again, our only determination is to beat ’em.”