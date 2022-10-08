 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep football: After dispatching Glencoe, Piedmont next plays Geraldine for region title

Anniston at Piedmont Sights BW 019.JPG

Sights at the Anniston at Piedmont game Thursday night. Piedmont head coach Steve Smith. Photo by Bill Wilson

Senior quarterback Jack Hayes completed five touchdown passes in the first half, two to senior wide receiver Max Hanson, and Piedmont defeated Glencoe 45-10 on the road Friday.

The Bulldogs remained undefeated in Class 3A, Region 6 at 5-0. Piedmont (5-2) host Geraldine, now 4-1 in Region 6 and 5-2 overall, Friday for homecoming. A Piedmont victory will lock up the Region 6 championship.