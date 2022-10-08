Prep football: After dispatching Glencoe, Piedmont next plays Geraldine for region title

Senior quarterback Jack Hayes completed five touchdown passes in the first half, two to senior wide receiver Max Hanson, and Piedmont defeated Glencoe 45-10 on the road Friday.
The Bulldogs remained undefeated in Class 3A, Region 6 at 5-0. Piedmont (5-2) host Geraldine, now 4-1 in Region 6 and 5-2 overall, Friday for homecoming. A Piedmont victory will lock up the Region 6 championship.
Senior kicking specialist Sloan Smith opened the scoring for Piedmont against Glencoe with a 27-yard field goal on the Bulldogs’ initial possession. Hayes and sophomore wide receiver Ishmael Bethel added to the lead on a 51-yard touchdown pass when Bethel opened a five-step lead on his defender. Smith, who was 5 of 5 on extra points in the first half, made it 10-0.
Glencoe got its only points of the half on a 32-yard field goal. Cody Holloway returned the ensuing kickoff 19 yards, fielding the ball on a bounce at the Piedmont 34-yard line and reaching the Glencoe 47 before he was halted.
On the next snap, Hayes completed a pass to Thomas Propst in the right flat and Propst turned the play into a 36-yard gain down the visitors’ sideline. Hayes immediately connected with Hanson for an 11-yard touchdown to end the first-quarter scoring.
Leading 17-3 after one quarter, the Bulldogs added to its advantage with three scoring passes in the second period. Hayes completed touchdown passes of 10 yards to Rollie Pinto, 36 yards to Hanson and 27 yards to Parker Thornton. Thornton hauled in his pass in the right flat near the Glencoe sideline then ran diagonally toward the pylon on the Piedmont side of the field for the score.
Hayes extended his Alabama High School Athletic Association records for career touchdown passes to 144 and for career touchdowns accounted for to 190.
Sophomore Cole Wilson opened at quarterback for the Bulldogs in the second half and junior running back Donatvious Jordan got his first significant action of the season. A roughing the kicker penalty extended Piedmont’s initial possession and moved the ball to midfield. Wilson advanced the ball to the Glencoe 32 on a keeper play around right end.
Jordan overcame a holding call against the Bulldogs in one play with a 15-yard gain to the Yellow Jackets’ 20. From there, Jordan had runs of 15 yards and three yards to set up his 2-yard touchdown run through the right side of the line. Freshman kicker Chase Cardelli booted home the final extra point for Piedmont with 3:10 to play in the third quarter.