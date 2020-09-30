Prep football: After brutal stretch, Saks hopes second-half surge will lead to playoff berth

In a Who’s Who among Calhoun County football teams, it’d be difficult not to vote Saks “most battle-tested.”
Not after the Wildcats’ three-week gauntlet against Class 3A No. 1 Piedmont, No. 3 Wellborn and No. 6 Ohatchee to begin the month of September.
“It was a tough three-game stretch, as tough as I’ve ever had as a head coach,” said Jonathan Miller, who is in the midst of his ninth season as Saks head coach.
The Wildcats came up short in all three games — falling 35-6 at Piedmont, 20-0 at Wellborn and 28-8 at home against Ohatchee — and while Miller said those losses were frustrating, he believes they will make Saks stronger in the long run.
“I’ve got a lot of confidence in these guys, and I think they are going to have a big second half of the year,” he said.
If last week’s 46-14 win over Geraldine is any indication, Miller may be right. The Wildcats scored 46 points in the first half in what Miller called the cleanest 24 minutes his team has played this season.
“Coming out of that three-game stretch — Piedmont, Wellborn, Ohatchee — I think we were a little frustrated and had lost a bit of confidence,” said Miller, whose team's overall record is now 3-3. “Obviously, you can’t play this game without confidence, and I think Friday night is going to go a long way to restoring some of that.”
The Class 3A, Region 5 schedule softens significantly for Saks in the second half. The Wildcats close out the season with games against Pleasant Valley, Weaver, Glencoe and Hokes Bluff. Those teams have a combined 7-13 record, compared to the 14-1 mark set so far by Piedmont, Wellborn and Ohatchee.
With that and the renewed confidence gained from the victory over Geraldine, senior Treveon Bolton made a bold prediction when discussing Saks’ goals for the rest of the season.
“7-and-3,” he said. “That’s what we gone be.”
Miller echoed those sentiments, saying the Wildcats’ top priority is to make it to postseason play.
“Our goal is to get in the playoffs. There’s no doubt. We’ve got to take it one game at a time, but that’s our No. 1 goal,” Miller said. “I think the four teams that make the playoffs out of this region are going to have a good chance to win Round 1.”
Like Miller, Bolton thinks that if the Wildcats get in, they can be a dangerous team in postseason play. It wouldn’t be the first time a No. 4 seed from this region has advanced past the first round. In fact it’s happened three out of the last four seasons.
“I feel like if we get in the playoffs, as Coach Miller said, it’s not many teams from the North that’s like Ohatchee and Piedmont and Wellborn. We’ve really got the toughest region as of right now,” Bolton said. “So I feel like if we get in the playoffs, we're going to make a run in it.”
Not that Bolton would shy away from another meeting against one of Region 5’s elite, saying, “Hopefully, we’ll see them again in the playoffs.”