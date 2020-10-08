Prep football: After big kickoff return and interception, unbeaten Handley sails

CENTRE — A huge turn of events in the second quarter gave Handley all the momentum it needed in a 41-20 win at Cherokee County on Thursday.
Down 14-7, Jamerqui Lewis returned a kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown. After a bad snap on the extra point, Handley still trailed 14-13.
Not for long. After an interception, Handley scored one play later on Cannon Kyles' 17-yard pass to Maurice Cameron. Kyles' two-point pass to Dylan Brooks was good to make it 21-14.
Handley rolled up 308 rushing yards as Tae Meadows ran 20 times for 191 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Jamarius Haynes had 87 yards on 10 carries. Amajah Williams rushed for a touchdown.
Kyles completed 10 of 17 passes for 145 yards and touchdown passes to Cameron and Brooks. Meadows caught three passes for 38 yards.
C.J. Allen had six tackles, including four solo stops.
Handley remains unbeaten at 5-0, while Cherokee County dropped to 6-2.