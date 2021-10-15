Prep football: After allowing early TD, Alexandria slams Moody

MOODY -- Alexandria's Antonio Ross scored three touchdowns as the Valley Cubs scored a 47-7 win at Moody.
Moody scored the opening touchdown, but it was all Alexandria from there.
Javais McGhee's touchdown tied it, and Alexandria went up 14-7 with 8:19 left in the second quarter when Austin West found Ross for a touchdown pass.
West finished with a pair of scoring passes. McGhee scored twice, including once on a pass from West.
McGhee also tossed a touchdown pass to Connor Hall. The Alexandria defense recorded a safety, and Luis Torres kicked a field goal for the final points in the fourth quarter.