 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep football: After 3-0 start, Ohatchee gearing up for Sylvania

Ohatchee action-bc23.jpg

Ohatchee's Colby Hester (14) made big plays Friday on offense running the ball and receiving and made big plays defending the pass on defense.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

OHATCHEE — While Ohatchee’s 3-0 start certainly isn’t as improbable as last season’s 3-0 finish to clinch a playoff berth, there’s still plenty to smile about on the Creekbank.

In addition to the fast start, Chris Findley and company have led Ohatchee to a top-10 ranking in the ASWA football poll to start the season. This marks the program’s best start since 2019, when Ohatchee mounted a 9-0 regular-season record in Class 2A.

Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.