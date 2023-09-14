Prep football: After 3-0 start, Ohatchee gearing up for Sylvania

OHATCHEE — While Ohatchee’s 3-0 start certainly isn’t as improbable as last season’s 3-0 finish to clinch a playoff berth, there’s still plenty to smile about on the Creekbank.
In addition to the fast start, Chris Findley and company have led Ohatchee to a top-10 ranking in the ASWA football poll to start the season. This marks the program’s best start since 2019, when Ohatchee mounted a 9-0 regular-season record in Class 2A.
The team is averaging 30.7 points a game while allowing 16 points a game, more than 50 percent less than last season’s 32.6 points allowed.
“It’s very positive. It’s really good to be 3-0,” Findley said. “There's a lot of things that we can still fix and still get better at, adjust and all that but it's always good being 3-0. Last year, we started 0-3 and we had a bunch of injury concerns and stuff like that, so it's obviously positive.”
With Ohatchee’s players who were injured last season recovered, Findley said he’s been pleased with the amount of players who have experience on the field.
One of those players who shined in his opportunity is running back Nate Jones, who racked up 155 yards and two touchdowns in Ohatchee’s season-opening win over Saks.
“We saw really quickly how naturally he was at running and seeing holes, his vision and balance cuts and all that stuff,” Findley said. “He earned that spot right then, and it was really never a question going into this year that he's going to be our main tailback and he's going to be a guy we hand the ball to a lot.”
Another player who has shined for Ohatchee has been Jesse Baswell, who plays almost every position on the field. He most recently led Ohatchee to a win over Westbrook Christian as he piled on four total touchdowns.
Findley said that as the staff has tried to find a spot for Baswell, the senior has been humble and willing to try new things to help his team.
“We ask them to do a million things, and he's athletic enough to do all of them,” Findley said. “That's that's something I told him from the start when we asked him to do all this: ‘You're such a versatile player, we would love to be able to use you in all these different ways and use all your skill set.’”
Despite a 3-0 start, Findley said still has not seen a game in which the intensity was matched in all four quarters. Ohatchee is coming off a win over Westbrook Christian that saw the team go from a 20-point lead at halftime to a one-point win.
Against Saks and Wellborn, he said that the team didn’t find its true stride until the second half.
“It's a whole lot more fun to win and learn from a win and that is to learn from a loss," Findley said. “That's the theme of the season so far is getting wins, being happy with those wins, but also realizing things that we have to fix.”
Ohatchee is set to square off against Sylvania on Friday night at home, with Sylvania sitting undefeated after downing Saks and Piedmont following an opening-week bye. The Rams fell to Piedmont in the Class 3A semifinals last season.
Findley said that the team’s key to success against Sylvania is being able to match that intensity in four quarters and improve that mindset during practice.
“Sylvania is super tough. Semifinal team last year, didn't lose really anybody on that team,” he said. “That's kind of the focus right now. It feels really good, and we love being 3-0, and we've set ourselves up for success so far, every week we’ve got to be 1-0.”
Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.