Prep football: Adams' big kick return rescues Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE — Omarion “Peanut” Adams didn’t want to watch his high school football career come to an end.
So he did something about it.
Adams’ kickoff return touchdown late in the fourth quarter saved Jacksonville’s season, giving the Golden Eagles a 27-24 win over Jackson and sending them to the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.
“I just kept looking at the clock, and I said, ‘I’m not going out like this,’” Adams said. “My nickname is ‘Playmaker P,’ and guess what happened, I made a play.”
Jacksonville’s defense made a big stop to set up the game-winning score. Down 24-17 late in the fourth quarter, the Golden Eagles forced the Aggies into a fourth-and-long from their own 1-yard line. Rather than punt, Jackson tried to run time off the clock before taking a safety.
Jackson made the mistake of kicking to Adams, who returned the ensuing kickoff 45 yards for a touchdown. Jae’Taj Morris ran in the two-point conversion to give Jacksonville a three-point cushion with 1:10 left to play.
Jackson’s last-ditch effort ended when LaJuan Ragland sacked quarterback Walter Taylor, forcing a fumble that Jacoby Zachary recovered.
What to know
—Jacksonville quarterback Jim Ogle completed his first 15 passes for the contest and finished 19-for-23 for 195 yards and a touchdown. Adams caught a 39-yard touchdown pass from Ogle and finished with eight catches for 83 yards. Dreylan Fomby added six catches for 70 yards and Zachary had four for 38. Morris led the rushing attack with 112 yards on 20 carries, which included a 14-yard touchdown run.
—Jacksonville struggled in the red zone during the second half. The Golden Eagles got the ball inside the 15-yard line three times and came away with zero points.
—Mason Terrell scored Jacksonville’s first points of the night, nailing a 22-yard field goal. He made both of his extra-point attempts.
—Taylor led Jackson’s offense, completing 11 of 18 passes for 161 yards. Tylen Campbell was his favorite target, finishing with six catches for 56 yards. Garrison Holly scored two first-half touchdowns, both on 1-yard runs. Jackson’s final score came on a 3-yard run by Jamaal Pritchett.
—Jackson’s Jeramie Houston made a 23-yard field goal and was a perfect 3-for-3 on extra points.
Who said
—Jacksonville coach Clint Smith on the win: “This group expects to win. They expect to win in the playoffs. That’s just a direct result of these seniors and these guys playing as far deep as we did last year and just being used to being in the playoffs at this level. They just never doubted and just did a great job of making plays right there at the end.”
—Smith on Adams: “Anytime he touches the ball, he’s got an opportunity to make something special happen. I tell everybody, just about everywhere we go, when he goes out on the field, he’s the best player on the field."
Next up
—Jacksonville (7-3) will travel to Montgomery next week for a second-round matchup with Alabama Christian (9-2).