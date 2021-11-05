Prep football: A big second half lifts Ohatchee over Geraldine

It was a tale of two games for the Indians on Friday night on the Creek Bank in the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs.
In the first half, Ohatchee was forced to play a game of keep up with Geraldine. However, the Indians dominated the second half thanks to quarterback Eli Ennis, scoring 27 unanswered points to win 34-13 and lift the Tribe into the second round.
“They came out and hit us in the mouth,” Ohatchee coach Chris Findley said. “But that’s the way we play, too."
Findley said he and the other coaches saw what needed to be done, and made the proper game changes before getting back on the field for the second half.
Offensively, Ohatchee needed to do one thing, and one thing only: "simplify."
“Our big adjustment offensively: simplifying and going with Eli,” Findley said. “Eli carried the load for us this year, and we really relied on him the second half tonight.”
The game plan worked. Ennis went on to score four of his five total touchdowns in the second half, and finished the game with 307 rushing yards.
Ennis didn’t do it all by himself, however. Findley was quick to give credit to the Indians’ offensive line.
“Our offensive line really, really hit another level in the second half,” he said. “They really carried us. Between them and Eli, those guys did a great job tonight.”
Ohatchee will travel to face undefeated Winfield next Friday. Findley doesn't know a whole lot about his team's second-round opponent, but said the game plan will be simple while preparing for the Pirates.
“You catch their scores sometimes during the year,” he said. “I know they’re undefeated, I know they’re a 1-seed and I know they can score. They’ve scored a lot of points. We’ll start tomorrow. We’ll start digging into film and start prepping.”