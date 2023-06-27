Prep football: 7-on-7 competitions coming this week

It’s time for 7-on-7 passing competitions. Real football can’t be far behind now.
The Jacksonville Golden Eagles got an early start in 7-on-7 competition Thursday of last week when the Golden Eagles made the three-hour bus trip to Troy to play in Troy University’s final 7-on-7 tournament. Head coach Clint Smith said Monday it was earlier than he would have preferred, as many of the Golden Eagles had been involved in basketball or baseball play dates, but he wanted quarterback Jim Ogle, who has committed to play for Troy in college, and wide receiver/defensive back Ky’Dric Fisher, who has received recruiting interest from Troy, to have an opportunity to see the campus.
Jacksonville was 4-0 in pool play – defeating 2022 Class 3A state champion St. James along with 5A Headland, 5A Holtville and 4A Booker T. Washington of Tuskegee, three other teams that made the 2022 playoffs.
In bracket play, Jacksonville defeated Park Crossing of Montgomery in the opening round then lost to Spencer of Columbus, Ga., 32-28 in the quarterfinals.
“It was a good experience. Our kids played well. … I was really proud of how we competed,” Smith said.
Jacksonville will be back on the 7-on-7 circuit Thursday in Gadsden. Gadsden City High’s 7-on-7 tournament begins at 9 a.m. but the schedule won’t be released until some time after the deadline for Wednesday’s edition of the Anniston Star.
Oxford head coach Sam Adams and first-year Saks head coach Alphonso Freeney each confirmed his team will join Jacksonville in the field for the Gadsden City 7-on-7. Other schools expected to participate include host Gadsden City, Austin of Decatur, Boaz, Briarwood Christian, Huntsville, Guntersville, Mae Jemison of Huntsville, Bob Jones, Southside and St. Clair County.
Clay Central head coach Danny Horn confirmed Tuesday morning that the Volunteers will host Cleburne County, Handley and Haralson County (Ga.) in a round robin 7-on-7 competition Thursday. Horn said play will start about 9:15 a.m. Games will last 30 minutes and will be followed by a 10-minute rest period. Varsity teams will play on the game field and younger teams will play on the practice field.
In July, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes will sponsor a 7-on-7 tournament Tuesday, July 11. The games are scheduled for the McClellan soccer complex. First-year Piedmont head coach Jonathan Miller confirmed Monday that Piedmont’s annual 7-on-7 tournament will be Saturday, July 22.
