Prep football: 7-on-7 competitions coming this week

High school football teaser
Kirsten Fiscus

It’s time for 7-on-7 passing competitions. Real football can’t be far behind now.

The Jacksonville Golden Eagles got an early start in 7-on-7 competition Thursday of last week when the Golden Eagles made the three-hour bus trip to Troy to play in Troy University’s final 7-on-7 tournament. Head coach Clint Smith said Monday it was earlier than he would have preferred, as many of the Golden Eagles had been involved in basketball or baseball play dates, but he wanted quarterback Jim Ogle, who has committed to play for Troy in college, and wide receiver/defensive back Ky’Dric Fisher, who has received recruiting interest from Troy, to have an opportunity to see the campus.

