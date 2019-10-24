PLEASANT VALLEY — John Moore paused to gather emotions, looking off to the hilltop behind the north end zone of Pleasant Valley High School’s football stadium Thursday. So much for the White Plains cross country coach to take in.
It wasn’t just that his boys and girls teams, the product of five years of loving labors, had finally surpassed county power Pleasant Valley at the county meet, winning their first county titles by the narrowest of margins.
It wasn’t just that Moore’s youngest son, Jake, had just roared to the individual title in 16 minutes, 46.56 seconds — four seconds slower than a personal best set on a much flatter course.
Heck, seventh-grader Laralee Church’s 300-yard charge to pass two Pleasant Valley runners and become White Plains’ fifth and final scorer was enough to reduce to break Moore.
But there, off to Moore’s right, stood friend and Pleasant Valley coach Brad Hood, huddling with his boys team at midfield. As Hood found perspective for the Raiders’ 46-47 loss to White Plains, Moore wanted to visit their huddle to express profound respect for the state-championship program that patterned his work at White Plains.
And then?
“I want to go in them woods up there and cry,” Moore said.
White Plains’ girls, led by Savannah Yates’ fourth-place finish in 21:59.73, edged Pleasant Valley 61-67. Ohatchee’s Jayda Fair led the field in 21:00.48 for her first individual county title.
Jake Moore’s stunning 1:12 victory over Anniston’s Christian Myles highlighted the day for White Plains’ boys, who saw all five scorers finish in the top 19.
It was the realization of a dream for White Plains’ young cross county program, which started in 2008, under then-coach Robin Spoon. John Moore, a well-known figure in the Anniston Runners Club, took it over, built its home course and led it to a county championship.
“I’m as proud as you can be,” Moore said.
Mass restart for girls' county x-country meet: pic.twitter.com/scpdlOPb8e— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) October 24, 2019
Jake Moore, a junior, soaked in the moment, from his own victory, to his team’s and to his family’s
“To realize that I won, and that we won, because it’s the first time we’ve ever won county, I’m extremely happy,” he said. “The girls won, and the boys won!”
The girls’ runners had crossed the football field, passed through the gate and had made the turn up the Pleasant Valley course’s first, massive hill when officials called for a restart. A Jacksonville runner had fallen.
The restart wound up being Fair’s biggest challenge all day. She beat Jacksonville’s Olivia King by 35 seconds.
Mass start for the boys' Calhoun County x-country meet. pic.twitter.com/UTwAm9BHVn— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) October 24, 2019
“The false start kind of set me back a little bit,” Fair said. “When we went out again, I had a hard time getting around the pack, through this gate. I hate so sprint up the hill to compensate for that.
“The first mile was on page, but the second mile was a little off. The third mile, I had to pick it up.”
Fair’s county title closed a loop that started with her 29-minute run as a seventh-grader. She missed the race her sophomore year because of tendinitis that had her wearing a supportive boot.
“It’s just really special,” she said. “I’ve been working for it since the beginning, and I finally got it in my last year.”
The team race was a battle between White Plains and Pleasant Valley, and Church wound up making a difference. She finished 19th, just ahead of Pleasant Valley’s Macie Roper (20th), the Raiders’ fifth-place finisher, and Gracie Hood (21st).
Church finished in 23:48.85, almost two full seconds ahead of Roper.
“It was really important to me, because we have a senior (Chloe Bell) on our team, and I wanted her to be able to say, county champs,” Church said. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh. This is going to make us county champs. If I pass these two, I can make everybody proud of me.’”
Church’s lone goal for the day was to beat Pleasant Valley’s No. 5 runner.
“She came into the track, 300 yards to go, and she’s 50 yards behind those two girls, and she just slowly (rallied),” John Moore said. “When she got to those last hundred yards, she just sprinted.
“She about fell out when she crossed the finish line, and I just about cried.”
Yates called Church’s charge “so touching.”
“I told her, after we got done, ‘If we win today, it’s because of you, not because of me,’” Yates said.