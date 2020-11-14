Prep cross country roundup: Pleasant Valley boys take fourth, plenty of local shine

OAKVILLE — Pleasant Valley’s young boys team came to the state cross country meet seeking a champion’s trophy.
The investment emptied the tank a little too early.
Cayden Nelson’s fourth-place finish earned him all-state status Saturday, and the Raiders took fourth in Class 3A, which was 20 points back of champion St. Bernard. J.B. Pennington (97) took second, and Providence Christian (111) was third.
Pleasant Valley’s girls, led by senior Trinity Roberts’ all-state finish in 11th, placed seventh.
Pleasant Valley’s cross country teams have three state titles between them, the girls in 2015 and 2016 and the boys in 2018. With that in mind, the boys had a choice to make Saturday.
They chose to go for it.
“We were so amped up chasing first,” Pleasant Valley coach Brad Hood said. “They wanted to go for it.
“You all want to just do what we do and get the red (runner-up trophy), or you all want to go for the blue. They were like, ‘Coach, I don’t want a red trophy.'”
Hood’s tabulations had the Raiders winning at the two-mile mark and still in the runner-up hunt a half-mile later. They gassed out in the final half-mile.
Hood knew his runners were “pushing beyond their limits” by monitoring unrealistic early mile-split times. Still, he likes the Raiders’ edge.
“We respect them for that,” Hood said. “The one and two teams today, four of their top-five runners are seniors.”
Oliver Young (21st, 18 minutes, 4.99 seconds), Holt Bentley (32nd, 18:25.49), Alec Vess (38th, 18:47.43) and Nik Baggett (42nd, 18:56.91) rounded out the Raiders’ scorers.
Roberts, a two-time Calhoun County champion, ran her final high school cross country meet a day after celebrating her 18th birthday.
“I had to fight because there were girls beside me the whole time,” said Roberts, who eyes college offers, including Wallace State-Hanceville. “I was just thinking the whole time, I can’t slow down. I have to keep going, because those girls behind me were still fighting.”
Pleasant Valley’s girls finished with 144 points, 98 back of champion Providence Christian. Also scoring for the Raiders were Eva Bryant (24th, 21:49.01), Bailey Brown (36th, 22:25.94), Elizabeth Hall (45th, 22:41.37) and Macey Roper (48th, 22:43.46).
Here’s how other teams of interest fared at state:
Class 6A, Oxford
Oxford coach Landon Delozier fell ill overnight, reporting persistent nausea, but communicated with his team through speaker phone Saturday.
“He called and gave us a pep talk, but we all just kind of helped each other stay motivated and try to push through,” Oxford’s Noah George said. “He called two or three times.”
Parents transported the Yellow Jackets to the meet.
The reigning Calhoun County boys champions finished 12th of 23 teams. George led the Yellow Jackets with an all-state finish, taking 13th place in 16:56.30, six seconds off of his personal best.
Emerson Maniscalco was the lone state qualifier for Oxford’s girls and finished 104th, in 22:53.75.
Class 5A, Alexandria
Alexandria coach Phillip Hartsfield was all smiles Saturday … two teams, two top-10 finishes.
The Valley Cubs’ girls took fifth place and the boys’ 10th.
“I’m tickled to death,” Hartsfield said. “We were projected to be seventh on the girls’ side, so they jumped two spaces. The boys were kind of looking at being number 11 when we came in.
“On both sides, we had PRs. We had kids that were running the best time that we had all year long.”
Michaela Moore paced Alexandria’s girls in 24th (22:03.25).
“I was shooting to get, possibly, 21,” she said. “The goal is to shoot for something but pace yourself and shoot for that time.”
Alexandria’s boys qualified as a team for only the second time.
“We were expected 11th and placed 10th,” said Jonah Medders, who led the boys in 16th (17:29.02). “I feel good about that. Our team worked hard this season, and we definitely earned it.”
Class 5A, Clay Central
Destin Boyd’s 69th-place finish (18:59.45) helped the Vols’ boys to a 13th-place finish, and the girls took 12th, paced by Ashley Higgins in 64th (24:07.30).
Class 5A, Lincoln
J.R. Proctor took 12th (16:56.45) for an all-state finish, and Lincoln’s boys took fourth with 161 points, 100 back of champion St. John Paul.
The Golden Bears’ girls got a 39th-place finish from Alexzandria Byrd (22:57.62) and finished 12th.
Class 4A, Jacksonville
Emma Easterling took 49th (23:23.43) to lead the Golden Eagles’ girls to 15th place. Evan Garner led three qualifiers for Jacksonville’s boys, taking 34th (18:38.68).
Class 3A, Ohatchee
Luke Fair, one of three boys qualifiers from Ohatchee, posted an all-state finish (9th, 17:27.45). Ohatchee’s girls took 12th place, led by Magen Brown (68, 23:36.42).
Class 1A-2A, Faith Christian
Faith Christian marked a milestone with its boys and girls teams participating at state. The boys took seventh and the girls 10th.
“I feel really good about it,” Faith coach Matthew Garrett said. “It’s our first time to have a boy team and a girl team here at state, for Faith Christian, so we’re feeling really good.”
Levi Garrett paced the boys team in 21st (18:43.81), and Evie Garrett led the girls in 52nd (24:08.58).
Seniors and Erin McVeigh (54th, 24:09.25) and Samuel Thacker (32nd, 19:21.84) absorbed program history.
“I’m really grateful we got to come,” McVeigh said. “We pulled up a girl to give us a team this year so we could make it to state for our senior year. We pushed as hard as we could.”
Thacker sees legacy in the accomplishment.
“We’re leaving the program in good hands.”
Class 1A-2A, Donoho
Taylor Simmons missed all-state by one spot, taking 16th (22:35.95), and the girls finished 14th.
“We’re here, and that’s huge,” Donoho coach Hayley Long said. “It’s the first time ever for the girls.”
Carter Stremmel was Donoho’s lone qualifier on the boys’ side, finishing 69th (20:29.51).
Individuals
—In 1A-2A boys, Jacksonville Christian’s Tyler Doggrell finished 23 (18:46.60).
—Saks’ Jay’Onna Cobb finished 86th in the 3A girls race, finishing in 24:28.75.
—For Handley, Jesse Baldwin took 73rd (19:42.60) in the 4A boys race, and Emelia Askew was 67th (24:18.20) in the girls race.