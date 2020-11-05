Prep cross country: Pleasant Valley boys, girls roll to sectional titles

Purchase an online subscription to our website. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications.
WHITE PLAINS — Pleasant Valley’s girls and boys cross country teams came into Thursday’s Class 3A, Section 3 meet missing runners.
They still came away sectional champions and full-team state qualifiers.
Led by second-place finishers Trinity Roberts and Cayden Nelson, the Raiders rolled into the state meet with comfortable victories on White Plains’ course, the girls edging J.B. Pennington 36-46 and the boys topping Pennington 38-50.
The top four teams and top six individuals not running for the top four teams qualify for the state meet, set for Nov. 14 at Moulton’s Jesse Owens Park.
Pleasant Valley (36), Pennington (46), Glencoe (54) and Holly Pond (102) qualified as teams in the girls’ meet, which Glencoe’s Katie Giles won in 19 minutes, 42.61 seconds.
The 3A boys are off and running during the AHSAA Sectional X-Country race at White Plains. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
“I was just trying not to start off too hard,” Nelson said. “I was praying for God to give me wisdom on how to race smart.
“I just tried to keep him in my sight. He’s a remarkable runner. I’m really amazed that I was able to do what I did today.”
All five Raiders’ scorers finished in the top 14, including seventh-place Oliver Young (18:13.17), 11th-place Nik Baggett (19:09.22), 12th-place Alec Vess (19:13.77) and 14th-place Jaden Veazey (19:24.79).
It was a strong showing before taking on top-ranked St. Bernard a fifth time this season, this time at state. Senior-dominated St. Bernard has won three of four meetings against freshman-dominated Pleasant Valley.
“Right now, if we just do what we can do and keep everybody healthy, get Holt back, a red trophy (runner-up) for basically a freshman team would be a huge accomplishment,” Hood said. “Now, the number-one team is not some giant that can’t be beaten.
“The three times they beat us were significant. The one time we beat them was by a point.”
The Raiders will seek their second state title and first since 2018.
The girls' story
Pleasant Valley’s girls hope to make it three state titles after returning to the top spot at sectional for the first time since 2017. Realignment shipped St. James and Westminster-Oak Mountain out of the Raiders’ section.
The Raiders won sectional without Gracie Hood, who had what her dad called a “stomach bug” or food-related illness.
Roberts trotted across the finish line in 21:39.69. She sprinted to the finish after Holly Pond’s Blakely Baggette briefly passed her in the home stretch, prevailing in a one-on-one race.
“I’ve never done that before,” Roberts said. “I usually don’t have that dead-end sprint, but I guess I came up with it today.”
A quartet of Raiders came shortly thereafter: seventh-place Elizabeth Hall (22:37.19), eighth-place Eva Bryant (22:37.99), ninth-place Macey Roper (22:41.20) and 10th-place Bailey Brown (22:48.25).
The Raiders will battle Whitesburg Christian at state. Whitesburg Christian won the 1A-2A title in 2019 and moved up in class this year.
“If we do what we did today, and maybe they have one or two have a bad day or have a quarantine situation, we can win it,” Hood said. “Straight up right now, they’re just about 30, 45 seconds faster than us as a team.”
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.