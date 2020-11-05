Prep cross country: Oxford's boys earns bid to state meet

Oxford’s boys took third at the Class 6A, Section 5 meet at Cullman, qualifying for the state meet as a team for the first time in six years.
Cullman won the meet with 25 points, followed by Southside (64), Oxford (97) and Springville (109). The top four teams qualify for state, along with the top six individuals not running for the top four teams.
In the girls’ meet, Emerson Maniscalco finished 19th in 23:10.04and qualified individually.
Noah George led the scoring runners for Oxford’s boys, taking seventh place in 17:32.36. Chad Turner (13th, 18:13.74), Josue Alvarez (15th, 18:26.45), Braxton Snider (29th, 19:29.49) and Wesley Robinson (33rd, 19:49.10) rounded out the five scorers.