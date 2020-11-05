Prep cross country: Ohatchee, Saks runners qualify for state meet

Ohatchee and Saks came out with state qualifiers in the Class 3A, Section 2 cross country meet at Montgomery’s Gateway Park on Thursday.
Ohatchee’s girls finished fourth and qualified for the state meet as a team. The top four teams qualified and top six individuals not running for the top four teams.
Also, Ohatchee’s Luke Fair won the boys’ meet in 17:06.30. Joseph Kelley (26th, 20:41.22) and Colten Dover (27th, 20:48.76) also qualified for state.
Magen Brown led Ohatchee’s girls, finishing 13th in 23:27.08. Rounding out the Indians’ scoring runners were Ashlie Easterwood (20th, 24:05.78), Ella Whitehead (22nd, 24:09.91), Coalie Easterwood (32nd, 25:55.71) and Jaelin Kelley (37th, 27:52.73).
Much of Saks’ team couldn’t participate because of quarantine, but Jay’Onna Cobb finished 17th in 23.42 to qualify for state.
The state meet is Nov. 14 at Moulton’s Jesse Owens Park.