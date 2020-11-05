Prep cross country: Munford’s Frank wins section; WP boys and girls, Jacksonville girls headed to state

WHITE PLAINS — Dakota Frank didn’t want to learn lessons on White Plains’ cross country course by losing, and time on the course ahead of Thursday’s Class 4A, Section 2 meet paid off.
The freshman ran to victory in 16 minutes, 59.59 seconds, beating White Plains’ Jake Moore (17:20.08) and earning an individual spot in the Nov. 18 state meet at Moulton’s Jesse Owens Park.
White Plains’ boys won the team title, and the Wildcats’ girls took second to Ashville to qualify as a team. The top four teams and top six individuals not running for the top four teams qualify for state.
White Plains’ boys edged Ashville 40-55. Oneonta (57) and DAR (81) also qualified for state.
Led by Anna Strickland’s third-place finish in 22:15.52, the Wildcats’ girls took second with 32 points. Ashville’s Taylor Knight (21:46.08) and Meghan McCarthy (22:04.13) took the top two spots, and the Bulldogs had five top-10 finishers en route to 25 points.
Jacksonville’s girls (88 points) also qualified for state, finishing third despite missing eighth-grade standout Sarah Sloughfy. The top-ranked runner in the section suffered a stress fracture in the Calhoun County meet Oct. 22.
Thursday’s 3A and 4A sectionals marked the first postseason event held on White Plains’ course, built ahead of the 2017 Wildcat Twilight Invite. Frank got to know its hills well ahead of Thursday’s races.
“I’ve been training on this course for a while,” said Frank, after winning his first sectional title. “I knew when to kick it in.”
Frank, ranked fourth in 4A, went out fast in the first mile and caught Moore about a mile-and-a-half into the 3.1-mile course, took the lead and kept it.
“He got me going up the red-clay road right there,” Moore said. “That’s where he put the distance on. I didn’t even see him the rest of the race.”
Moore, ranked second in 4A, beat top-ranked Wyatt Knight of Ashville by 19.59 seconds Thursday. The state meet will mark the final high school cross country meet for Moore, a two-time Calhoun County champion.
“I know Jake wants it really, really bad at state,” said John Moore, Jake’s father and White Plains’ coach.
Beating Ashville on Thursday moved White Plains from fourth to third in 4A, behind St. Michael’s and American Christian. St. Michael’s won the 3A state title a year ago and bumped up in class. ACA has five runners running under 18 minutes.
White Plains hopes to beat its program-best third-place finish at state.
“To beat ACA, we’d have to have a superhero day, everybody clicking on all cylinders,” John Moore said. “If we take second in the state, that would be a great accomplishment, one that we have never done.”
Other state qualifiers from Thursday’s boys race included Jacksonville’s Evan Gardner (10th, 18:50.42), Walker Bolt (27th, 20:48.41) and Fisher Anderson (20:58.84). Handley’s Jesse Baldwin (20th, 20:14.86) also qualified.
Jacksonville (131) finished fifth, followed by Handley (166) and North Jackson (182).
White Plains’ girls got four top-10 finishes. Behind Strickland were Maddyn Conn (fifth, 22:33.68), Adriana Sotelo (sixth, 22:43.41) and Baylie Webb (ninth, 23:20.13). Laralee Church (13, 23:52.15) rounded out the Wildcats’ scorers.
“I feel all right, but I’m kind of upset,” Strickland said. “I thought we might get first this year, but I’m still proud of everybody.”
Strickland hoped to run about 30 seconds faster than her time but said her breathing felt off. Her third-place finish matched her ranking in the field.
“With Sarah, from Jacksonville, gone, I thought I was going to get a little bit higher, maybe second,” she said. “I still placed where I was supposed to.”
Jacksonville’s five scoring runners included Emma Easterling (11th, 23:29.84), Trifas Andree (26th, 26:27.99), Kennedy Sparks (29th, 27:03.95), Kaylee Snead (33th, 28:46.86) and Isa Alvidrez (37th, 29:55.11).
“I’m excited,” Jacksonville coach Jill Green said. “The kids, they knew they had to step it up, and they did.”
Other state qualifiers included Munford’s Destiny Moncrief (21st, 25:05.57) and Shelby Moncrief (25th, 26:26.08) and Handley’s Emelia Askew (20th, 25:05.27).