Prep cross country: Alexandria’s DeShaun Foster joins teammate at Gadsden State

ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria's DeShaun Foster signed Monday to run cross country with high school teammate Jonah Medders at Gadsden State Community College.
Foster has numerous cross country accolades that put him on the radar for college recruiters. He was 15th in this past year’s Calhoun County meet that granted him all-county. He was top 10 in sectionals, and he has run in the state cross country meet.
“It’s really cool,” Foster said. “I never expected to do this. I expected just to go to college and study in school, but doing this and being able to run with Jonah.”
Coach Phillip Hartsfield has created an impressive running program at Alexandria. Hartsfield said that this is a special experience for Foster.
“I don’t have a kid that works any harder than DeShaun,” Hartsfield said. “Puts his head down, keeps his mouth quiet, does what you ask him to do and does it well. Whoever got him, if he decided to run cross country, was going to get a good kid.
“I’m just tickled for him.”
Medders signed April 27. Michaela Moore also signed a cross country scholarship the same day. Moore chose Huntington to further her academic and athletic career.
“I’ve been training with (Foster) for six years now,” Medders said. “Me and him have went day in and day out just training together, running together. It’s special to me because we’re going to continue doing that. Cross country’s not the same without him, and he knows that. I’m going to enjoy running with him again.”
The three seniors signing scholarships made it three of four senior Valley Cubs continuing to run cross country in college.
“It’s a testament to how much we work and how much Coach Hartsfield helps us work,” Foster said.
Medders was an all-state runner in 2021. He also has been all-county for the past three years.
Moore was another highly coveted runner from the Valley Cubs' program. She has been a runner on the varsity team for seven years now and has made it to state in six of those years.
“It’s been amazing because over the years they became my best friends,” Moore said. “It’s so amazing to see us all try to go to the next level."