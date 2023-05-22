 Skip to main content
Prep cross country: Alexandria’s DeShaun Foster joins teammate at Gadsden State

DeShaun Foster

Alexandria's DeShaun Foster, seated in middle, with his family as he signs with Gadsden State.

 Preston Odam, The Anniston Star

ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria's DeShaun Foster signed Monday to run cross country with high school teammate Jonah Medders at Gadsden State Community College.

Foster has numerous cross country accolades that put him on the radar for college recruiters. He was 15th in this past year’s Calhoun County meet that granted him all-county. He was top 10 in sectionals, and he has run in the state cross country meet.

Alexandria runners

Gadsden State cross country signee DeShaun Foster, middle, with Alexandria High friends and future college competitors Michaela Moore (left, Huntingdon) and Jonah Medders (right, Gadsden State).