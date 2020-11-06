Prep cross country: Alexandria girls win, boys take second at sectional

LINEVILLE — Alexandria’s girls won the 5A, Section 3 meet at Lineville on Thursday, and the boys took second. Both teams qualified for the state meet, set for Nov. 14 at Moulton’s Jesse Owens Park.
Alexandria’s girls dominated with 27 points, beating Clay Central (63), Boaz (73), Lincoln (83) and Shelby County (116).
The top four teams and top six individuals not running for the top-four teams qualify for state.
Michaela Moore led Alexandria in third (22:24.56), followed by Michaela Watts (5, 23:20.02), Audrey King (11, 24:40.27), Trinity Pope (12, 24:53.25) and Toryn Barnes (16, 25:23.95).
Kenia Leyva led the Clay Central scorers in 14 (25:16.98), followed by Rebecca Parsons (15, 25:18.49), Ashley Higgins (19, 25:46.36), Kaylie Businelle (23, 26:24.44) and Addison Belcher (25, 26:43.31).
Lincoln got a seventh-place finish from Alexzandria Byrd (23:41.17), followed by Bailey Gowers (22, 26:22.04), Haylee-Grace Mullinax (27, 27:20.12), Danielle Rollins (33, 28:39.03) and Meghan Barker (39, 29:11.58).
Alexandria’s boys posted 69 points, finishing second to Lincoln (35).
Jonah Medders led the Alexandria contingent in third place (18:13.69). Ben Wade took seventh (18:46.72), followed by DeShaun Foster (11, 19:07.69), Landon Phillips (24, 19:54.75) and Caleb Wood (27, 20:11.53).
Lincoln’s J.R. Proctor took second in 17:30.88, one minute and 21 seconds behind winner Woodrow Dean, of Tallassee.
Lincoln’s scorers also included Ja’Leel Harris (5, 18:41.33), Dylan Miles (6, 18:41.41), Jaylon Rivers (8, 18:50.41) and Aaron Davis (19:20.05).
Fourth-place Clay Central (135) also qualified for state, finishing 63 points behind Tallassee. Lane Wakefield (19, 19:33.59) paced the Vols, ahead of Destin Boyd (22, 19:51.29), Michael Porter (25, 20:02.52), Jarek Character (40, 21:06.67) and Josue Villanueva (41, 21:20.02).