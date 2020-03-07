Prep boys golf: White Plains finishes third in Kickoff Classic

GADSDEN — White Plains' boys golf team finished third in the 12-team Kickoff Classic at Twin Bridges Golf Club on Saturday.
Hartselle won with a 292, followed by Guntersville (296), White Plains (299), Westbrook Christian (322) and Oxford (326).
Individually, Guntersville's John Bruce and Paul Bruce each shot a 66. John Bruce won on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff. Westbrook Christian's Jackson Bowman was third at 70, and White Plains' Kenny Okins and Hartselle's Tristen Wisener each shot a 71, but Okins won on the fourth hole of a scorecard playoff.
White Plains' scores
—Andrew Miller, 79
—Kenny Okins, 71
—Gage Miller, 76
—Wesley Jenkins, 73
—Austin Roberts, 93
White Plains No. 2's scores
—Sawyer Edwards, 81
—Riley Boyd, 87
—Dalton Faulkner, 90
—Daniel Norred, 99
—Porter Stokes, 114
Oxford's scores
—Jake Munroe, 75
—Trenton Lott, 89
—Nic Boyd, 76
—Jack Wert, 86
—Landen Souder, 94
Piedmont's scores
—Hayden Young, 116
—Trent Young, 125
—Conner Williams, 130