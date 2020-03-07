Prep boys golf: White Plains finishes third in Kickoff Classic

GADSDEN — White Plains' boys golf team finished third in the 12-team Kickoff Classic at Twin Bridges Golf Club on Saturday.

Hartselle won with a 292, followed by Guntersville (296), White Plains (299), Westbrook Christian (322) and Oxford (326).

Individually, Guntersville's John Bruce and Paul Bruce each shot a 66. John Bruce won on the second hole of a sudden-death playoff. Westbrook Christian's Jackson Bowman was third at 70, and White Plains' Kenny Okins and Hartselle's Tristen Wisener each shot a 71, but Okins won on the fourth hole of a scorecard playoff.

White Plains' scores

Andrew Miller, 79

Kenny Okins, 71

Gage Miller, 76

Wesley Jenkins, 73

Austin Roberts, 93

White Plains No. 2's scores

Sawyer Edwards, 81

Riley Boyd, 87

Dalton Faulkner, 90

Daniel Norred, 99

Porter Stokes, 114

Oxford's scores

Jake Munroe, 75

Trenton Lott, 89

Nic Boyd, 76

Jack Wert, 86

Landen Souder, 94

Piedmont's scores

Hayden Young, 116

Trent Young, 125

Conner Williams, 130

