Prep boys basketball: White Plains, Alexandria, Pleasant Valley win

White Plains sank 22 of 28 foul shots to score a 64-63 win over visiting Piedmont in boys basketball Thursday night.
Piedmont made 8 of 11 from the line.
Brody Baker put in 10 of 13 free throws, including all nine he attempted in the second quarter. Jacob Wheeler made 7 of 8. Baker finished with 24 points, while Wheeler had 12.
Top performers for Piedmont (21-4):
—Silas Thompson, 26 points, five 3-pointers
—Alex Odam, 20 points, four 3-pointers, six assists, five steals
—Trey McFarland, six points
—Jakari Foster, four points, five rebounds, two blocks
Alexandria 74, Jacksonville 62: Alexandria shot 53 percent from the field in a 74-62 home win over Jacksonville on Thursday night.
Jacksonville actually took 19 more shots (23 of 62) than the Cubs (23 of 43), but the Eagles made 37 percent of them.
Landon Williams led Alexandria with 23 points, seven rebounds and a pair of blocks. He sank 10 of 12 foul shots.
Alexandria's other top performers:
—Seth Slaton, 13 points, three rebounds, two assists
—D'Anthony Walton, 11 points, nine rebounds
—Julian Wright, 10 points, nine rebounds, three blocks
—Collin Taylor, nine points
Jacksonville's top performers:
—Donavon McCain, 22 points, eight rebounds
—Caden Johnson, 15 points, six rebounds
—Kyrie Maynor, 11 points, four rebounds, six assists
—John Broom, six points, five rebounds
Pleasant Valley 81, Cleburne County 78: Josh Ballew sank four 3-pointers and scored 25 points to pace the Raiders. He made 9 of 10 free throws.
Pleasant Valley's other top performers:
—Garrett Cranmer, 20 points
—Brody Phillips, eight points
—Damon Parr, eight points
Cleburne County's top performers:
—Reese Morrison, 33 points
—Ben Casey, 14 points
—Dayleon Brown, 13 points