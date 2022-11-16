 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep boys basketball: Weaver rallies past Munford

Basketball teaser

Weaver overcame a three-point first quarter and defeated visiting Munford 42-39 Tuesday.

The Bearcats trailed 9-3 after one quarter and 22-15 at halftime. The Lions got just four points in the third period. Weaver took the lead at 29-26 with 10 points in the third and held on to improve to 1-1.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.