Prep boys basketball: Weaver rallies past Munford

Weaver overcame a three-point first quarter and defeated visiting Munford 42-39 Tuesday.
The Bearcats trailed 9-3 after one quarter and 22-15 at halftime. The Lions got just four points in the third period. Weaver took the lead at 29-26 with 10 points in the third and held on to improve to 1-1.
Armane’ Burton scored six of his game-best 13 points in the third. Jeffrey Miles and Jackson Williams each netted a trey in the third and Williams added two free throws.
Weaver hosts Ashville on Thursday and plays at White Plains on Friday.
Other leading performers for Weaver
—Tristan Brown, six points
—Dawson Brooks, six points
Leading performers for Munford
—Sylvester Smith, nine points
—B.J. Anderson, eight points
