Prep boys basketball: Rebounding edge dooms Jacksonville against Spain Park

High school basketball teaser
Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

Playing in Hoover on Tuesday, Jacksonville fell behind host Spain Park by nine points after the first quarter and never caught up.

The Jaguars went on to down the Golden Eagles 69-55. Spain Park had 41 rebounds, 18 on the offensive end, to 20 for Jacksonville.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.