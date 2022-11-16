Prep boys basketball: Rebounding edge dooms Jacksonville against Spain Park

Playing in Hoover on Tuesday, Jacksonville fell behind host Spain Park by nine points after the first quarter and never caught up.
The Jaguars went on to down the Golden Eagles 69-55. Spain Park had 41 rebounds, 18 on the offensive end, to 20 for Jacksonville.
Guard John Broom scored 16 points to lead the Golden Eagles in scoring. Broom was 4 of 7 from outside the 3-point arc. He also had four rebounds and two assists. Jacksonville (0-2) entertains Talladega on Thursday.
Other leading performers for Jacksonville
—Caden Johnson, 15 points, five rebounds, five assists
—Cam Johnson, 11 points, 3 of 6 on 3-point attempts
—Ethan Duke, five points, three rebounds, two assists
—Jaliek Long, five points
—Devin Barksdale, three points, three assists, two steals
