Prep boys basketball: Jacksonville hammers Handley by 39 in 4A sub-regional

Another win, another blowout for defending Class 4A state champion Jacksonville.
The Golden Eagles beat Handley 84-45 in a sub-regional game Tuesday night. It marks Jacksonville's ninth win in its last 11 games, and all nine came by at least 21 points. The margins have been 39, 21, 66, 38, 21, 24, 54, 22 and 47.
Next up, Jacksonville will face Hanceville in a Northeast Regional semifinal on Monday. Hanceville advanced with a 64-62 win over DAR.
Jacksonville dominated Handley with 53 percent shooting from the field, including 43 percent from behind the arc as the Golden Eagles sank 10 from 3-point range. They outrebounded Handley 40-23 and forced 18 turnovers.
Cam Johnson had 28 points for the winners and added four rebounds, three steals and a pair of assists. He sank six 3-pointers. Devin Barksdale had 20 points, three rebounds and two assists, as he made four 3-pointers.
John Broom had 14 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals.
Ethan Duke contributed seven points and eight rebounds, and DeArion Prothro had six points and five rebounds. Caden Johnson scored five points, pulled down five rebounds and passed out four assists.