Prep boys basketball: Jacksonville hammers Handley by 39 in 4A sub-regional

Another win, another blowout for defending Class 4A state champion Jacksonville.

The Golden Eagles beat Handley 84-45 in a sub-regional game Tuesday night. It marks Jacksonville's ninth win in its last 11 games, and all nine came by at least 21 points. The margins have been 39, 21, 66, 38, 21, 24, 54, 22 and 47.