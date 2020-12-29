Prep basketball: Younger Austin is Ace on the floor and at halftime

HEFLIN — Ricky Austin thought he heard himself talking as his Spring Garden girls made the way to the locker room after a disappointing second quarter Tuesday.
Turns out, it was his daughter and eighth-grade point guard pre-empting his halftime speech.
Ace Austin did her talking walking off the floor. Then, she talked on it, scoring 15 of her game-high 23 points in the third quarter, and the Panthers pulled away for a 69-49 victory over Ranburne in The Anniston Star Holiday Hoops Tournament.
Spring Garden improved to 15-2 a day after beating Heard County (Ga.) 72-45. It’s a pattern for the seven-time state champions and reigning Class 1A champs, and it’s carried into their first season in 2A.
“We’ve had one game, as of late, that wasn’t a big blowout game,” said Ricky Austin, Spring Garden’s longtime head coach. “Last night, we got a little sloppy in the second half. … Tonight, we got a big lead in the first quarter, and I thought we got sloppy in the second quarter.”
Spring Garden led 32-8 after the first quarter, but Ranburne (8-5) rallied to within 39-26 at halftime. On the way to the locker room, Ricky Austin heard Ace Austin trailing him and talking to her teammates.
“She was the last girl in line, and I heard her talking all the way to the locker room,” he said. “She was the voice. She was the one that was, ‘C’mon, we’ve got to step this up.’”
Ace Austin knew what her father was about to say in the locker room.
“We were not playing real good, so we just needed someone to say something and help pick it up,” she said. “I was like, ‘C’mon, we’ve got to pick it up and keep up the energy.’
“Usually, when we get some energy, we get some good shots, and our defense starts picking it up.”
Lexie Adkison added 15 points, and Neely Welsh scored 12 to back up her 29-point game against Heard County, but it all seemed to flow through Ace Austin in the third quarter. She hit two 3-pointers as the Panthers blew out to a 65-38 lead by the end of the third quarter.
“I started just taking it to the hole,” she said. “Not many other people were hitting any shots, so I started picking up my defense so I could get deflections.
“Lexie and Sarah Kate (McKay) run the floor very good, and that helps not just me but all of my teammates get buckets.”
Briley Merrill and Kayli Olds led Ranburne with 11 points apiece, and Julianna Merrill added 10.
“We had a good second quarter, but it didn’t stay with us in the second half,” Ranburne coach Daniel Chambers said. “We told them at halftime they would come out and have a good wave, and what was our answer going to be? How long was it going to last?
“They’re a good team. They’re really good, and that’s what we want to get to.”