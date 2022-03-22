Prep basketball: Whitfield, Crook, Austin, Broom, Kite and Odam ASWA finalists

MONTGOMERY — Several area players are up for top Alabama Sports Writers Association awards in basketball, the ASWA announced today.
Oxford’s XaiOnna Whitfield (Class 6A girls), Ohatchee’s Jorda Crook (3A girls), Spring Garden’s Ace Austin (2A girls), Jacksonville’s John Broom (4A boys), Anniston’s Antonio Kite (4A boys) and Piedmont’s Alex Odam (3A boys) are player-of-the-year finalists in their classifications.
The ASWA voted for its annual all-state team March 17 in Montgomery. Writers representing several market areas from around the state then ranked the five first-team selections in every classification, and the top three became finalists for player of the year in each classification.
Writers also voted for Mr. and Miss Basketball.
Players of the year and Mr. and Miss Basketball winners will be announced at the ASWA banquet March 31 at the Montgomery Renaissance Hotel.
Kite is the reigning 4A player of the year. Odam and Austin were also finalists in 2021.
Broom was the top scorer in Jacksonville’s run to a boys’ state title this season, and Whitfield helped Oxford’s girls reach their first Final Four.
Crook led Ohatchee’s girls to the Northeast Regional for the second year in a row, and Austin dribbled and shot Spring Garden’s way to a loss to eventual state champion Pisgah in the regional final for the second year in a row.