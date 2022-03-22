 Skip to main content
Prep basketball: Whitfield, Crook, Austin, Broom, Kite and Odam ASWA finalists

MONTGOMERY — Several area players are up for top Alabama Sports Writers Association awards in basketball, the ASWA announced today.

Oxford’s XaiOnna Whitfield (Class 6A girls), Ohatchee’s Jorda Crook (3A girls), Spring Garden’s Ace Austin (2A girls), Jacksonville’s John Broom (4A boys), Anniston’s Antonio Kite (4A boys) and Piedmont’s Alex Odam (3A boys) are player-of-the-year finalists in their classifications.

The ASWA voted for its annual all-state team March 17 in Montgomery. Writers representing several market areas from around the state then ranked the five first-team selections in every classification, and the top three became finalists for player of the year in each classification.

Writers also voted for Mr. and Miss Basketball.

Players of the year and Mr. and Miss Basketball winners will be announced at the ASWA banquet March 31 at the Montgomery Renaissance Hotel.

Kite is the reigning 4A player of the year. Odam and Austin were also finalists in 2021.

Broom was the top scorer in Jacksonville’s run to a boys’ state title this season, and Whitfield helped Oxford’s girls reach their first Final Four.

Crook led Ohatchee’s girls to the Northeast Regional for the second year in a row, and Austin dribbled and shot Spring Garden’s way to a loss to eventual state champion Pisgah in the regional final for the second year in a row.

ASWA Player-of-Year finalists
Class 7A girls
Aniya Hubbard, Hoover
Reniya Kelly, Hoover
Kelsey Thompson, Davidson 
Class 6A girls
Masyn Marchbanks, Hartselle
Samiya Steele, Hazel Green
XaiOnna Whitfield, Oxford
Class 5A girls
Shaniah Nunn, Fairfield
Je'Nyiah Silas, Lee-Huntsville
Olivia Vandergriff, Guntersville
Class 4A girls
Chloe Siegel, Deshler
Emma Kate Tittle, Deshler
Chardai Watkins, Sumter Central
Class 3A girls
Ella Jane Connell, Prattville Christian
Jorda Crook, Ohatchee
Cali Smallwood, Susan Moore 
Class 2A girls
Ace Austin, Spring Garden
Iamunique Bowie, St. Luke's
Molly Heard, Pisgah 
Class 1A girls
Erin Culp, Marion Co.
Amonei Cunningham, McIntosh
Timya Thurman, Linden 
AISA girls
Lindsey Brown, Edgewood
Jasmyn Burts, Glenwood
Grace Davis, Clarke Prep 
Class 7A boys
Jordan Frazier, James Clemens
Labaron Philon, Baker
Elijah Terry, Enterprise
Class 6A boys
Christopher Blount, Huffman
Barry Dunning Jr., McGill-Toolen
Corey Stephenson, Hueytown
Class 5A boys
Kerrington Kiel, Ramsay
Jacari Lane, Lee-Huntsville
Martavious Russell, Sipsey Valley
Class 4A boys
John Broom, Jacksonville
Antonio Kite, Anniston
Sheldon Williams, Escambia Co.
Class 3A boys
Ja'borri McGhee, Winfield
Cole Millican, Plainview
Alex Odam, Piedmont 
Class 2A boys
Emmanuel Henderson, Geneva Co.
Anthony Johnson, Midfield
Logan Patterson, Section 
Class 1A boys
Will Bonner, Belgreen
Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage
Reed Trapp, Covenant Christian
AISA boys
Austin Cross, Pike Liberal Arts
Walker McKee, Tuscaloosa Academy
Robert Rose, Autauga Academy

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.