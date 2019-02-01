WHITE PLAINS — Friday was senior night for White Plains' basketball program, but it was a pair of sophomores who lifted the Wildcats' boys to a 57-45 victory over Ranburne.
Brody Baker was the go-to guy on offense for White Plain all night, scoring 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting to pace the Wildcats whenever they needed a basket. Baker also led the Wildcats with eight rebounds.
The other half of the sophomore duo was Quin Wilson. The point guard hit only three shots all night, but maybe the two biggest for the Wildcats.
Ranburne played White Plains close throughout the first two and a half quarters, and the Wildcats even needed a buzzer-beater from Baker to take a 28-27 lead at the break.
Then, midway through the fourth quarter, Wilson turned a 45-41 White Plains lead into 51-41 with two straight 3-pointers on two straight possessions, both from the top of the key.
That was the first time the Wildcats led by double digits, and they wouldn’t let the lead dip below that mark again.
“Quin Wilson hit two back-to-back 3s that were huge, and Brody also carried us in the first half offensively,” White Plains coach Chris Randall said. “We really needed those two guys to step up.”
Matthew Clay had 16 points and six rebounds, while Gavin Burrage hit both of his 3-point tries for six points.
"It’s really nice to send the seniors out in their last regular season home game with a win, and it builds momentum headed into the area tournament, so I’m really proud of the way we responded,” Randall said.
Brock Young led Ranburne with 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Samuel Green had nine points, nine rebounds and four assists.
White Plains girls 31, Ranburne 20: The Wildcats gutted out a low-scoring game to get a victory on senior night over Ranburne.
The two teams were knotted 6-6 after first, and the offenses didn’t get going much after that. White Plains played lockdown defense and managed to claw to a 17-11 at the break and a 22-13 advantage after three periods.
The Wildcats held off a rally by Ranburne to extend their advantage and take the game 31-20.
In stretches where points were at a premium, senior Jocelyn Harris shined for White Plains.
In her last regular-season game at White Plains’ Coach Richard Madden Court, Harris pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds to give the Wildcats extra opportunities with the ball. Harris scored eight points herself to narrowly miss out on a double-double.
"Jocelyn Harris had a big second half, and we guarded great. … You’re going to get a win when you play that good of defense,” Randall said.
Callyn Martin led White Plains with nine points, and Angel Bozarth scored five, making one of the Wildcats’ two 3-pointers on the night. White Plains’ other senior, Ary Rosario, scored two points and pulled down three rebounds.
Ranburne’s Briley Merrill scored nine to lead the Bulldogs, while Kayli Olds scored six.