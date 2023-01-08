Prep basketball: White Plains sweeps a pair from Piedmont

In a game between the Nos. 5 and 6 seeds for the upcoming boys division of the annual Calhoun County basketball tournament, No. 6 White Plains defeated No. 5 Piedmont 61-57 in Piedmont on Friday.
White Plains outscored the Bulldogs 13-8 in the first quarter and 15-8 in the second for a 28-16 halftime advantage.
Jacksonville State signee Alex Odam finished with 36 points, including all 12 of Piedmont’s points in the third quarter, trimming the Wildcats’ lead to 39-28 after three quarters. In the fourth quarter, balanced scoring from six players put the game into the win column for White Plains. Dylan Barksdale and Z.J. Rosario each scored five points in the fourth for the winners. Paul Laube and Carter Johnson had four points apiece and Josh Wheeler and Luke Bussey each added two points in the fourth.
Piedmont tallied more points in the fourth (29) than the Bulldogs had in the first three quarters combined (28) but the rally fell short. Odam scored 14 points in the fourth. For the game, he had three 3-point baskets and was 3 of 3 at the free throw line. Rollie Pinto drilled two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and finished with 11 points for Piedmont.
Bussey and Johnson each scored 15 points for White Plains. Bussey netted three 3-pointers.
Other top performers for White Plains
Other top performers for Piedmont
—Cole Wilson, five points
—Trevor Pike, three points
White Plains 41, Piedmont 33: Junior Cassidy Arnold netted three 3-point field goals and finished with 21 points in leading the Wildcats past Piedmont. Cooper Martin hit a 3-pointer and was 2 of 3 at the free throw line on her way to nine points for White Plains (6-5).
Piedmont led 7-2 after one quarter but the Bulldogs had a two-point quarter in the second and trailed 15-9 at halftime. Junior Jaycee Glover’s 12 points were best for Piedmont (10-6). She had the Bulldogs’ only 3-point basket and was 3 of 5 at the line. Senior Lele Ridley was 5 of 7 at the line and finished with nine points for Piedmont.
