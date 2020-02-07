Prep basketball: White Plains, Jacksonville to square off in 4A, Area 10 final

JACKSONVILLE — When White Plains lost to Jacksonville in a Jan. 17 game that determined area-tournament host, Wildcats coach Chris Randall put blinders on.
Spend the next two-plus weeks getting ready to beat Cherokee County in a loser-goes-home game. Beat Cherokee County. Stay alive past area.
Walker O’Steen’s 20 points and White Plains’ stifling defense made it mission accomplished Thursday. The Wildcats beat the Warriors 59-42 to reach today’s 4A, Area 10 final against Jacksonville.
Most importantly for White Plains (20-11) and Jacksonville (19-6), they won Thursday to guarantee a spot in next week’s subregionals. Jacksonville punched its ticket with a 68-37 rout of Hokes Bluff earlier Thursday.
Those results matched with Anniston’s 62-49 victory over defending 4A champion Talladega in Thursday’s Area 9 final mean that today’s Jacksonville-White Plains winner will play host to Talladega next week. The loser goes to Anniston.
“The whole deal is getting to play at home,” Randall said.
The Wildcats and Cherokee County played under odd circumstances Thursday. Wednesday’s inclement weather forced a day’s postponement of both Area 10 games, and Cherokee County head coach Caleb Hays missed the game to be with his wife, Hope, who gave birth.
Warriors assistant coach Will Smith, also the school’s head baseball coach, took the lead seat on the bench in an elimination game.
“It’s kind of funny. We just had a daughter this past baseball season,” Smith said. “I knew going into the year that this was possible, so … we were prepared for it.
“It’s not the first time I’ve coached a basketball game. Coach put in a great game plan, and the guys were prepared. We just couldn’t score.”
The Warriors’ 42 points marked their lowest output in three games against White Plains this season. But for Jason McSpadden’s banked 3-pointer from the top of the key in the waning seconds, they would’ve finished under 40.
White Plains’ defensive approach had a lot to do with it.
“We did a great job being in gaps,” Randall said. “Jaden (Chatman) took four charges. We had opportunities to take a few more and didn’t, but still. We were in gaps like we were supposed to and did a good job in the game plan.”
Connor Elrod led Cherokee County with 11 points.
Brody Parker added 13 points for White Plains. O’Steen scored 10 in each half, and Randall called O’Steen’s performance “the key to the whole game.”
“When he came in, his first six points were tips and putbacks,” Randall said. “He was very active on the glass. He was just a spark. We didn’t run anything for him until early in the third. Most of what he got were hustle and effort plays.”
Consecutive O’Steen putbacks put White Plains up 15-7 in the first. The Wildcats’ 17-10 lead through one quarter quickly became 20-10 on a Quin Wilson 3-pointer, and White Plains never led by fewer than nine points the rest of the night.
Cherokee County finished 11-15 with an all-new coaching staff and minus 10 seniors from the team that eliminated White Plains in the same game a year ago.
“The amount of growth that I saw in these guys from the summer to now is astronomical,” Smith said. “We’re a pretty good defensive team, but we’ve had trouble scoring all year. We held that team (White Plains), that probably averages well over 60 to probably pushing 70 points, to under 60.”
White Plains faces big stakes tonight.
“This feels good,” O’Steen said. “We redeemed ourselves, and we’re moving on. We’d love to play at home.”
Jacksonville 68, Hokes Bluff 37: Jacksonville outscored Hokes Bluff 13-2 in the second quarter to break open a 13-13 game and controlled the game from there to advance to Friday’s 4A, Area 10 championship game against White Plains.
Jacksonville’s run came with centers from both teams on the bench. Jacksonville’s Donavon McCain and Hokes Bluff’s Tucker Marsh spent all or most of the second quarter on the bench with foul troubles.
“Donavon got in foul trouble really quick, but Hudson Harvey came on and gave us some outstanding minutes,” Jacksonville coach Cordell Hunt said. “We had a good supporting cast.
“I tell the guys all the time, we don’t have somebody that’s got to do it all. All five guys on the court need to be able to contribute any time, and they did.”
Yessman Green paced Jacksonville with 15 points, and McCain added nine. The Golden Eagles took advantage of a 41-19 rebounding edge, including 20 offensive rebounds resulting in 16 second-chance points.
Jacksonville also enjoyed a 28-6 edge in bench points.
Ashton Gulledge paced Hokes Bluff (8-22) with 12, and Jordan Presley added 11.