Prep basketball: White Plains boys prevail as Anniston flies without Kite, sits Carlisle

Quin Wilson relocated the 3-point range just in time for White Plains’ boys in their Class 4A, Area 9 final at Anniston on Friday.
Walker O’Steen found his free-throw eye when the Wildcats needed it most.
Wilson’s big second half and O’Steen’s key free throws with 28 seconds to play lifted White Plains to a 57-53 victory over short-handed Anniston.
The Wildcats (20-6) won their second consecutive area title and earned a sub-regional home game Tuesday. They will play host to Saturday’s loser between Jacksonville and Etowah.
Anniston (22-6) will go on the road to play the Jacksonville-Etowah winner.
“Going back-to-back in two different areas against, probably, a top-five 4A team in the state, that’s a good win,” said Wilson, who tied most valuable player Brody Baker’s team-high 17 points.
It gave White Plains two wins in three games against Anniston this season. The Wildcats lost 62-54 on Dec. 8 at Anniston but won 70-54 at home on Jan. 13.
Star Anniston guard Antonio Kite was ejected with 4.9 seconds left in the third quarter of the January game. He swatted while defending an in-bounds play, and officials ruled that he hit White Plains’ Jaden Chatman in the face.
White Plains led that game 40-29 at halftime and was well on its way to winning when Kite was ejected.
Anniston went without Kite on Friday. Anniston coach Torry Brown cited a problem with Kite’s right hand.
“Spoodie’s hand was hurt,” Brown said. “He came to practice yesterday and didn’t have a whole lot of feeling in it. He got a little feeling as practice went on,
“He went to the doctor today, and the doctor said he was OK, but we just held him out for precaution.”
Malcolm Carlisle came into Friday’s game having to pick up Kite’s scoring slack. Carlisle also drew the defensive assignment on Wilson, who scored 22 points in the January game.
Carlisle held Wilson to one 3-pointer while scoring 15 of his 18 points in the first half. He opened the third quarter by making one of two free throws, followed by a jumper to put Anniston up 34-30.
Brown pulled Carlisle out of the game shortly after Wilson hit his first 3-pointer of the third quarter. Carlisle never returned, sitting out the game’s final 12 minutes.
Brown called it “a coach’s decision.”
Once Wilson hit his second 3-pointer, he kept hitting them. He hit three in the third quarter and another in the fourth.
In one stretch, Wilson brought White Plains within 38-35 on a trey, and Baker hit another to tie it. Wilson followed with two more, and the Wildcats led 46-39.
It was 48-43 going into the fourth quarter.
“The third quarter was just huge,” White Plains coach Chris Randall said. “We got from down five (31-26 at halftime) to up five.
“Quin hit some heroic threes. He’s done that all year. When we need him the most, it’s like he knows it. He’s not afraid to take the big shots.”
Anniston never faded, even as its two star guards sat. Taishun Hall’s bucket in transition and Troy Hall’s trey tied it 48-48, and the two teams stayed no more than two points apart until the game’s final sequence.
Brown lauded Anniston’s play without Kite and Carlisle.
“We’ve got kids who can play, no matter whether they’re playing or not,” he said. “We’re going to compete. It’s just a different way you’ve got to get it. Instead of getting it one-on-one, you might have to grind it out like tonight.
“They’re a really good team, so for us to be able to complete the way we did, without those two, says a lot about our kids.”
After Anniston’s Tadyn Jones hit one of two free throws to tie the game 53-53 with 41.8 seconds left, O’Steen drove from the right sideline into the lane and drew a foul on Tony Hall with 28 seconds left.
O’Steen, who missed four free throws in the first round against Handley, swished both to make it 55-53.
“We go 20-for-24 against Handley at the line, and Walker was 1-for-5,” Randall said. “He missed all of them, so instead of getting upset and pouting … he makes the two biggest free throws of the year.”
Anniston had a chance to tie, but Mark Toyer missed on a contested drive. That led to a runout for Baker for the game’s final points.
Randall said White Plains had to adapt to Anniston’s way of attacking with Kite and Carlisle out of the game.
“In a lot of ways, they’re hard to guard when they’re running that motion with those guys out of the game,” he said. “When they’re in the game, you know who to focus on.
“When they’re out of the game, all five of those guys can score. They throw the ball into the post a lot more. They did some things we hadn’t worked on.”