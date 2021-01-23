Prep basketball: White Plains' Baker reaches 1,000 career points in win over Munford

White Plains senior Brody Baker’s 11 points against Oxford on Friday in the Calhoun County tournament brought his career total to 985. Baker didn’t wait long to reach 1,000 for his career.
White Plains played at Munford on Saturday afternoon and downed the Lions 79-52.
White Plains coach Chris Randall said Baker scored his 15th and 16th points of the game on a baseline drive and layup just before the first half ended to give him 16 points for the game and 1,001 for his career. Baker didn’t play in the second half.
Baker joined Josh Chatman, Josh Mickler, Jaylen Hill, Dylan Randall and Michael McGuirk as Wildcats who scored 1,000-plus points during Randall’s 20-year coaching career at White Plains.
Ahead 18-15 after one quarter, White Plains took control of the game by outscoring Munford 23-3 in the second quarter. Walker O’Steen scored 15 points for the Wildcats. Jacob Wheeler added 10 points, all in the first half.
JaQuan Anderson led Munford with 16 points. Conner Morgan scored 11 points for the Lions.
White Plains plays at Jacksonville on Thursday. Tuesday’s scheduled home game against Handley has been moved to Feb. 2.