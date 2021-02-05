Prep basketball: Weston Kirk, Ace Austin help Spring Garden sweep Pleasant Valley

Weston Kirk made 11 3-point baskets on his way to a game-high 35 points in Spring Garden’s 97-58 win over Pleasant Valley on Friday.
Kirk added nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks. Ryley Kirk chipped in with 21 points, five rebounds, four steals and three steals
Also outstanding for Spring Garden:
—Chaz Pope, seven points, seven rebounds, five steals, two assists
—Jacob Welsh, eight points
Handley 91, Spring Garden 75: At Roanoke on Thursday, Weston Kirk and Cooper Austin combined for 43 points for Spring Garden but it wasn’t enough to get the Panthers a victory over the Tigers.
Kirk scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for a double-double. He added four steals and three assists. Austin finished with 21 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Handley led 52-37 at halftime.
Spring Garden finished second in Class 2A, Area 12 and will host No. 3 Westbrook Christian on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the semifinal round of the area tournament.
Also outstanding for Spring Garden:
—Chaz Pope, 12 points, four rebounds
—Cameron Welsh, nine points
Girls
Spring Garden 64, Pleasant Valley 37: Ace Austin filled up the stat sheet in the Panthers’ win over the Raiders on Friday. Austin finished with 30 points, 10 steals, seven rebounds, six assists and five blocks.
Also outstanding for Spring Garden:
—Sarah Kate McKay, 12 points, two steals, two blocks
—Lexy Adkison, nine points, nine rebounds, two blocks
—Neely Welsh, six points
—Maggie Jarrett, three points, nine rebounds, three steals
Spring Garden 71, Handley 48: Playing in Roanoke on Thursday, Spring Garden improved to 27-2 with its win over the Tigers.
Ace Austin recorded 27 points, six rebounds, five assists, three blocks and three steals to lead the winners. Neely Welsh almost reached a double-double with 18 points and nine rebounds.
Ahead 30-24 at halftime, the Panthers outscored Handley 41-24 in the second half. Spring Garden, the No. 1 team in Class 2A, Area 12 will host No. 4 Westbrook Christian in the semifinal round of the area tournament Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Also outstanding for Spring Garden:
—Lexy Adkison, 11 points, five rebounds
—Sarah Kate McKay, nine points, three steals